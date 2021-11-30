Health
Coronavirus: medical delays and excessive deaths
Healthcare regulations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to the over-death of thousands of non-virus-related people, along with an increase in mental illness and substance use cases, and medical care in Canada. It puts a strain on the system. According to a study commissioned by the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).
The study found that delays in treatment and lack of medical services due to pandemic restrictions contributed to the over-death of more than 4,000 people unrelated to COVID-19 infection between August and December 2020. It shows that it brought about a significant unprocessed.
Excessive deaths are more deaths than expected. Studies show that Canada’s death toll is higher than expected from the spring of 2020 to the winter of early 2021, with over-deaths higher than COVIDs for most of the period from August to December. Was estimated. -19 people died, but decreased in the months that followed.
Statistics Canada Publish the report Earlier this month, if the pandemic did not occur, it would have resulted in an overall 5.2% more deaths than expected.
“We have a health care system at stake,” said Dr. Katherine Smart, President of CMA, on Your Morning Tuesday at CTV. “No government at any level can solve this, but as we begin to work together to define what the problem is and take action for a concrete solution, we can meet the needs of Canadians. You can rethink the medical system that meets you. “
Among the delayed procedures highlighted in this study was a reduction in cancer screening in Ontario, some of which were suspended early in the pandemic, reaching pre-pandemic levels by 20 to 35 percent earlier this year. It remained below.
The study claims that there were approximately 17 opioid-related deaths per day across Canada in 2020, an increase of 70 percent over the previous year. In the first three months of 2021, the mortality rate increased to about 20 per day.
Regarding mental health, about 20% of Canadians reported high levels of anxiety at the onset of the pandemic in April 2020, and by June 2021, the number had increased to 24%, the study said. .. At the same time, the number of Canadians reporting high levels of depression increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.
“It really has to do with the increase in mental health problems across the country. It’s in children, adolescents and adults, we know it’s increasing, and our system is a mental health concern. There is a huge lack of resources to deal with, “smart said. “Overdose of opioids and other substances kills up to 20 people a day, so this system needs immediate evaluation.”
The study estimates a backlog of eight procedures, including CT scans, MRI scans, knee replacements, and cataract surgery, awaiting a total of 327,800 procedures across the country. The number of days lost to perform these procedures is said to range from 46 days for breast cancer surgery to 118 days for hip replacement surgery.
The study also calculated that the cost of returning the waiting time for these procedures to pre-pandemic levels would be $ 1.3 billion as additional funding for the medical system.
“We’re estimating $ 1.3 billion to get that backlog back on track, just for the six steps we’ve considered,” Smart said. “Therefore, getting Canadians the care they need requires a lot of investment from governments at all levels. What’s really clear is that the system isn’t working right now and believes. It’s an unreasonable burden. “
Smart said in a news release that he was happy to meet the federal government. State that commitment Prioritize investment in health recovery and address untreated portion as shown in last week’s speech from the throne.
Doctors and patients issue warnings throughout the year Risk of delayed cancer diagnosis for Restricted access NS Healthcare services During the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further research from Statistics Canada earlier this year With drug overdose Alcohol-related death Among Canadians under the age of 65, it increased as a result of long-term blockades and quarantines during the pandemic.
The study also has a pandemic Rapid rise in anxiety and depression, especially Among young people,in the world.
