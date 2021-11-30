Health
People with COVID usually feel this first — eat this
There is new COVID A variant called Omicron seems to be spreading rapidly and is a source of concern as scientists do not yet know how dangerous it is. The discovery resulted in a travel ban from South Africa. South Africa was the first country to warn the world about this variant. Scientists are still studying this new variant, Symptoms Of the most prevalent virus today Almost all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and symptoms are slightly different, according to studies and physician case reports. Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..
According to experts, the symptoms of Delta COVID will vary depending on the vaccination status.
When vaccinated, these are the most commonly reported early signs of COVID.
- headache
- sore throat
- I have a runny nose
- heat
- Persistent cough
They are likened to the symptoms of a common cold and are usually mild.
When unvaccinated, symptoms tend to resemble those of early strains of COVID-19, including fever, severe coughing, and loss of taste and smell. Headache, sore throat, runny nose.
According to the CDC, the common symptoms of COVID-19 are:
- Fever or chills
- cough
- Shortness of breath or shortness of breath
- Malaise
- Muscle and body pain
- headache
- New loss of taste and smell
- sore throat
- Stuffy nose or runny nose.
- Nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
It’s a long list. If you have a headache or nausea, it does not mean that you are infected with COVID-19. However, if you have abnormal symptoms, it is advisable to have your COVID tested as soon as possible, even if you are fully vaccinated, and to self-quarantine until you know the results.
One of the early symptoms of COVID-19 is still the same. “Like other variants, the most common symptoms (early or late) appear to be completely asymptomatic, especially in young, healthy people.” Karen Jubanique, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Yale University School of Medicine Defeat the coronavirus..
She adds: “It has always been part of the secret to the success of this virus spread. Many people, especially young healthy people, are asymptomatic, untested, quarantined, and spread throughout the course of the disease. virus.”
“There are still 65 million Americans who could be vaccinated, but that’s not the case. That’s enough human wood to burn this coronavirus fire,” says virus expert Michael.・ Osterholm warns. “And what we’ve seen is that basically what’s happening around the world where the majority of the population is unvaccinated. We see these spikes. In some countries, it’s now 5 The number of cases has increased and decreased with the first surge .. I’m not sure why it started to increase suddenly or decrease suddenly. What is the peak level of vaccination? I know it has a lot to do with just being big. In that sense, we have a big impact on that surge, so what I’m still worried about is the unvaccinated. There are still quite a lot of people, 65 million in the country alone, so there are still a lot of people infected. For example, it is very reasonably expected that another case could surge this winter. You can, but if you vaccinate people, you can do a lot about it. “
Follow the basics and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Vaccine as soon as possible.If you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear N95 maskDo not travel, social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with people you have not evacuated (especially at bars), practice good hand hygiene, and To protect your life and the lives of others, please do not access any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
