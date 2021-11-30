Vegans who refuse to jab for animal testing die in Covid



“Gentle Soul” Grin Steele rejected the vaccine because the manufacturing process involved animal testing (Photo: SWNS)

A vegan who chose not to be vaccinated because of animal rights died of Covid-19 after spending two weeks in the intensive care unit.

Glynn Steel has chosen not to be jabed because it is morally opposed to using animals in the safety process. The drug must pass in order to be approved for use by humans.

The 54-year-old woman was virus-positive in late October and rapidly worsened despite a medically-induced coma.

Major vegan and animal rights groups have called for the phasing out of animal testing, but have not encouraged people to refuse life-saving jabs.

His last word to his double-jabed Emma was, “I’ve never felt so sick, so I wish I had a vaccine.”

she Financing He talked about his experience of encouraging other people with similar views to be vaccinated in the wake of Grin’s death.

“We are facing an empty future alone,” Emma added.



Grin was passionate about animal rights and took care of rescued cats and dogs (Photo: Emma Steel / SWNS).

“I cry for dehydration every night, shed tears like a river in the morning, and wake up crying at night.

“I need to tell those who loved him that I’ll never see him again and see their pain. I’m used to trying to make people laugh rather than make them cry.

“He was a very kind soul. He was vegan and was tested on animals, so he didn’t want the Covid vaccine.”

Grin enthusiastically supported animal rights and took care of the six cats and dogs rescued at his home in Malvern.

The field service engineer took the dog home and took care of it from his vacation in Sri Lanka.



It turned out that it was the coronavirus that started as a mild cold, and Grin was in a dire situation within a few days (Photo: Emma Steel / SWNS).

He had a cold and eventually tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital on November 2.

Due to the lack of an ambulance, Emma had to take her unconscious husband to the hospital herself.

She writes: He was so heavy that I couldn’t even push him into a hospital wheelchair.

“Soon a young man appeared and offered to help. He was there because his mother was sick and he couldn’t get an ambulance, so he took her to the hospital like I did. I had to go. “

A week after being hospitalized, Grin was using a life support system and died 20 minutes before she was scheduled to turn off.



Emma, ​​a broken-hearted wife, tells his story to encourage others to get a jab (Photo: Emma Steel / SWNS).

Emma sat beside him in his last moment with a full PPE playing his favorite band, the Sex Pistols.

The Vegan Society emphasizes that “it is not always possible or feasible for vegans to avoid participating in the use of animals, especially in the medical context.”

This group encourages vegans to protect their own and others’ health in order to remain effective advocates of vegans and other animals.

Get in touch with our news team by sending us an email at [email protected]..

For other stories like this, Check the news page..