Are you at risk for COVID-19?New research names vulnerable blood types





There was no association between blood type and possible severe covid or mortality risk. & Nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Evere Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 is a new virus and it is unclear whether blood type affects the risk or progression of COVID-19. The study also found that blood types A and Rh +, as opposed to blood types O and Rh-, were associated with a shorter recovery period. The ABO or Rh group may not be responsible for this link as it may be blamed on the underlying comorbidity. New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has swept the world with variants, mutations, and surprisingly fast spread rates. Every year since the first case was reported, new variants of the COVID-19 strike and pharmaceutical giants have spent time developing vaccines and drugs to combat the effects of the infection. However, it is necessary to know if it falls into the high-risk group of COVID-19, and a recent study by Sagangalam Hospital appears to have found the most vulnerable blood group to this infection. Initial studies by the research and transfusion medicine departments reveal that blood groups A, B, and Rh + fall into the high-risk group of COVID-19 rather than O, AB, and Rh-. I did. .. However, there was no association between blood type and the potential for severe covid or mortality risk. Published in the November edition of the Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology Journal, the study enrolled 2586 coronavirus-positive patients admitted by RT-PCR from April 8 to October 4, 2020. It was carried out in. Dr. Rashmirana, a consultant at the Research Department of Sagangalam Hospital, said: “Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is a new virus and it is unclear whether blood group affects the risk and progression of COVID-19. Therefore, in this study, ABO and Rh blood groups. We investigated the association between COVID-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality. “ In addition, experts from Dr. Vivek Ranjan, co-author and chair of the blood transfusion department, found that male patients with blood group B were more susceptible to COVID-19 than females. The study also found that blood types A and Rh +, as opposed to blood types O and Rh-, were associated with a shorter recovery period. However, the ABO or Rh group may not be responsible for this link as it may be blamed on the underlying comorbidity. Therefore, larger studies are needed to confirm the association between COVID-19 and blood group. Disclaimer: The tips and suggestions contained in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. If you have specific questions about your health care, be sure to talk to your doctor or your healthcare provider.

