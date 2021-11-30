Dear Doctor: Diabetes can make older people more susceptible to breakthrough COVID infections





Dear Dr. Cockroach: I am a 67 year old man recently diagnosed with diabetes. I have both Moderna doses of COVID-19. I have always read that diabetics have a much higher risk of complications from COVID-19. I also read that breakthrough infections are almost always less serious than unvaccinated people. Are there any studies showing that breakthrough infections are extremely dangerous for diabetics for vaccinated people? –DS Answer: There are two ways to answer this question. First, for fully vaccinated people, diabetes makes them more susceptible to breakthrough infections and more likely to be more severe. Therefore, it is important that even vaccinated people continue to take reasonable precautions as long as the infection continues in the community. This is especially true for the elderly and all people with risk factors such as immune system disorders. Both obesity and diabetes are additional risk factors. The second way to answer this is to say that the vaccine is still highly defensive, even with additional risk factors. As long as they are fully vaccinated, the risk of serious illness (death or hospitalization) remains very low, even for people over the age of 65 with diabetes. If possible, it is usually advisable to receive a third vaccination 6 months after completing the second Moderna dose. Dear Dr. Cockroach: Why do I feel cold after having breakfast? –JSB Answer: Eating sends your blood supply towards your stomach, intestines, bladder, and away from your limbs, especially those who tend to feel a little cold when others are comfortable. May lead to a feeling of coldness. This is normal physiology. People who often catch colds may have a medical condition. Hypothyroidism is usually the first thing we think of, but people with diabetes and anemia can also feel cold and have greater postprandial physiological effects than usual. Finally, people with blocked arteries often feel cold in the affected area. Dear Dr. ROACH: Can Hashimoto’s thyroiditis be cured? -RP Answer: Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common cause of hypothyroidism in North America. It is an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks thyroid cells. Initially, blood levels of thyroid hormone may be elevated, but over months to years, thyroid levels may decline, usually leading to symptomatic hypothyroidism without thyroid hormone replacement. Become. Replacement of the thyroid gland with thyroxine, the same hormone normally produced by the thyroid gland, is effective in returning blood hormone levels to normal and reversing symptoms. But I don’t call it a “cure”. I take medication daily to prevent symptoms and keep many body tissues affected by thyroid hormones healthy. Some people who have had a thyroid replacement for years can stop it under very strict medical supervision, but people with Hashimoto’s disease who have symptoms from hypothyroidism. Most of them require lifelong treatment. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email their questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803. (C) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc. all rights reserved

