After a long wait, the Ottawa family celebrates the vaccine for toddlers

Friday was an important day for families of children born between 2010 and 2016 and began receiving the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health received its first dose on Monday between 8,475 children (about 11% of children in the newly eligible age group) between Friday and Sunday, and will receive more vaccinations in the coming weeks. I reported that there is.

After waiting so long, I asked my family to submit pictures of the children who took their first dose.

Jessica Hatkins Solomon submitted this photo of her daughter dressed in a unicorn onesie to receive a dose in Ottawa.

Mo Kanti Submitted this image of his son Phoenix After he received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Utaue.

The mother tweeted this image of her daughter vaccinated with COVID-19 at CHEO, a children’s hospital in eastern Ontario in Ottawa over the weekend.

She is 6 years old She has leukemia and was vaccinated with the Covid vaccine this weekend. She did a lot of difficult things for herself this year, but wanted to do more for your children and the whole family. My girl is amazing … #Ottawa #ottnews # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Wb3UaVWWdI & Mdash;@millennialmaman

Fatine Loumrari submitted this photo of her 4-year-old son, who says she will be 5 years old shortly before Christmas after her first vaccination with the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

Hannah Doan took this picture when her two daughters received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

Diego Castellanos received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at CHEO. A special clinic was held there for children in certain conditions.