Schools respond quickly to cases of COVID-19, but the community needs to play that role, board officials say.





The leader of COVID-19 at the board of directors of the UK Public and Catholic Schools in Windsor-Essex said the school is doing its best to keep students safe, but the community is also responsible for slowing the spread of the virus. I am. Kelly-Ambre, director of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District Board of Education, said: “But we respond quickly and contain them by dismissing the cohort.” Catholic committee Dismissed 17 classes and 3 bus cohorts Only this weekend.according to Board websiteAs of November 29, dozens of incidents have dismissed about 52 classes and two schools, St. Joseph Elementary School and St. Gabriel Elementary School, have been closed due to the outbreak. We strongly encourage [vaccination] As we see, most of the dismissals are in our elementary school students. -Kelly-Ambre, Director, Windsor Essex Catholic Board of Education But Bull said, anecdotally, the board heard that some families instructed to be quarantined by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit did not comply with their public health authorities. Seven schools in the region are occurring, according to data from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Monday. (Darin Di Carlo / CBC) “What we really need is an isolated dismissal. Students need to remain isolated. I’ve heard that some families don’t take isolation seriously,” Bull said. increase. “We feel that schools are safe, but our community also needs to play their part.” Mr Bull said there was nothing the Board could do to ensure that people were following public health recommendations, and that it was the individual’s responsibility to follow this guidance. Vaccine clinic planned on school grounds Todd Awender, a bull counterpart who oversees the Greater Essex County District Board of Education, also believes that schools are safe for students and teachers and that the virus epidemic seems to be more prevalent in the community. He said he was. “The numbers have increased a bit lately, and I hope we can get it back,” Awender said of the spread of COVID-19 within Windsor-Essex. The Public Commission has not reported on the number of classes fired for COVID-19, According to the website As of November 29, there are about 51 active proceedings between students and teachers on the board. Both directors have been working on opening a vaccination clinic at school starting next month and hope that vaccines aged 5 to 11 will help limit the spread and dismissal of elementary school children. “My biggest concern is isolation when people are told to isolate them from the health unit, and parents are worried about vaccination,” Bull said, confident about vaccination. He added that non-parents should talk directly to medical care. professional. Now that the vaccine is available to young children, Bull hopes this may delay the spread of the virus among those groups. She said the high school class dismissal was delayed as the vaccine became available to children over the age of 12. “We strongly encourage [vaccination] I’ve seen most of the dismissals take place in elementary school. ” COVID-19 is currently occurring in seven schools, according to data from the Health Unit on Tuesday. In other words, within the “reasonable timeline”, two or more people tested positive for COVID-19, suggesting that the virus was infected there. Other CBC Windsor Articles:

