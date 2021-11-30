Is it safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time?

Is it safe to get a flu shot the day I get the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters? …

In the midst of the flu season — COVID-19 Pandemic It’s rampant in many parts of the country — many consumers are wondering if influenza vaccinations and new coronavirus vaccines should be disseminated. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the influenza virus is present all year round, but influenza activity usually increases in October and accelerates between December and February.

Studies suggest that vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe. booster — During the same visit to a pharmacy or clinic, Dr. Stanley Martin says, / /Infectious Disease Director of the Gaisinger Health System. He is based in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Studies show no interaction between the two vaccines

“Both are completely safe and both are completely effective,” says Martin. The only possible drawback of getting both shots on the same arm on the same day is that your arm can hurt for up to a day or two, but that shouldn’t cause long-term effects. .. If both vaccines are given to the same arm American Medical Association It’s a good idea to make sure they are at least an inch apart. That way, according to AMA, “if a local reaction occurs, the doctor can identify which vaccine may be the cause.”

Studies show that vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 vaccine during the same visit has no downsides. for example, A study presented at the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Department in November 2021 Simultaneous vaccination against influenza and COVID-19 vaccine suggests that there are “no safety concerns”. The study enrolled more than 15,000 participants, including 431 who received influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Dr. Greg Martin (not related to Stanley), a professor of lung and emergency medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, said the researchers had asymptomatic and mild effects on most participants who received both vaccines. I found that I did. In Atlanta. He is also the president of the Society of Emergency Medicine. “The side effects are a little more likely, but they are more likely to be mild and do not affect your health or make you feel miserable for a long time,” he says.

Vaccine side effects

The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and influenza vaccination are similar and include:

— My arm hurts.

— Redness of the arm.

— Swelling of the arm.

The rest of your body:

-Malaise.

— — headache..

– muscle pain.

— — cold..

–Fever.

Similarly, with influenza vaccination COVID-19 vaccine for infants Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said it was harmful on the same day. “We have been vaccinated children on the same day for a long time,” he says.

According to the CDC, children can be vaccinated against COVID-19 along with the flu vaccine and other vaccines.

The importance of getting vaccinated

According to the CDC, the influenza virus is most prevalent from October to April, but can last until May. Influenza kills tens of thousands of people each year in the United States and causes hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations each year. According to the report, between 2010 and 2020, influenza killed 359,000 people in the United States. Statista..

Victims of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are also well documented. According to Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Medical Coronavirus Resources, as of the third week of November, there were approximately 48 million COVID-19 cases in the United States, of which 772,440 died.

Infectious disease specialists agree that it is important to obtain both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot, whether they are obtained during the same visit or on different days.

“This will be a very tricky flu season,” says family doctor Dr. Corey Fisher. Cleveland Clinic.. “Last year, patients paid special attention to social distance, masking, and hand hygiene, so there was little seasonal flu. This year, schools were opened and people began to loosen preventative measures. This will be a more serious flu season and, unfortunately, a burden on the subsequent medical system. Many hospitals are already full of COVID cases and other seasonal infections. Everyone should play their part in protecting themselves from these infectious diseases that protect families and communities. Immunization is an important part of that effort. “

