Healthcare News: Latest Healthcare News, India Healthcare News and Updates

On this World AIDS Day, experts from the AIDS Association of India (ASI) will force stakeholders to implement the 2017 HIV / AIDS Act on the scaffolding of the war to address stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV (PLHIV). I called.

World AIDS Day, observed globally on December 1, 2021, captures the situation, including current scenarios, mitigation strategies, what has been achieved and what has not yet been achieved, and the best ways to move forward. It’s the day to do it.

“Four years after the 2017 HIV / AIDS Act came into force, there is no state ombudsman appointment. This is a mandatory provision of the law. We have yet to see one prosecution under this law. It does not mean that these violations have not occurred. In fact, there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the existence of the law and its provisions, “said a member of the Board of Directors of the International AIDS Society (IAS). Dr. Ishwar Gilada, president of one ASI, said.

ASI recommends that the law help end all forms of HIV-related stigma and discrimination. Today, ASI guarantees all social security measures that are part of the legal framework for everyone living with HIV, fully activating progress towards HIV care and support, and the act is ” We are asking you to prevent it from being called “a toothless act.” ‘.

Dr. Girada added: “PLHIV has been denied the Mediclaims policy and refers to HIV in its exclusion criteria. Life insurance still has provisions that do not allow PLHIV to insure more than 10 racks. Despite ASI convincing India’s Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDAI) and agreeing with ASI, there is no progress. Despite the 2019 Transgender (Protection of Rights) Act, the transgender community We continue to face denials and rejections in areas such as employment, health and public services. “

Experts say that without bold action against inequality, India and other countries in the world will end AIDS by 2030 unless they share the results of their R & D by supplying the Covid-19 vaccine to. It claims that it will miss the goal of letting it go. Low and middle income countries.

India has made commendable progress since launching life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) for people living with HIV on April 7, 2004, but remains a daunting challenge. India, along with other countries around the world, failed to reach its zero discrimination goal by 2020. The milestone of zero discrimination is now shifting to 2030, with the amendment of “less than 10% discrimination by 2030”. India has a great opportunity to end HIV-related discrimination by fully implementing the 2017 HIV / AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act.

India, along with the rest of the world, has promised to end AIDS by 2030 in accordance with the Government of India’s 2017 National Health Policy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by Japan (this). 109 months left to reach the goal).

Working on the Covid-19 pandemic for almost two years, other serious health problems such as HIV, tuberculosis and other infectious diseases, as well as other non-infectious health emergencies and emergencies, India and others. Ignored in place. As a result, WHO goals 90-90-90 were not met by 2020. This is because 90% of HIV-infected people need to know their condition, and 90% of HIV-infected people who know their condition have received antiretroviral treatment (ART) and are receiving ART. It was set because 90% of people need to have HIV viral load suppressed.

“Provide tools to effectively prevent HIV transmission, diagnose HIV, treat people living with HIV (PLHIV), lead a normal life, and manage comorbidities and coinfections. Thanks to the scientific research and strong evidence, however, we have not fully utilized this knowledge to take action, so when the world was involved in the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. 1.5 million people are newly infected with HIV and 680,000 people worldwide have died of AIDS-related illnesses, “Dr. Girada added.

Most countries have failed to reach the 2020 AIDS goal, so attention is now focused on the 2030 goal post for the 95-95-95 goal (95% of people living with HIV know their status). 95% participate in ART, 95% of these are suppressed by the virus).

“Forty years after the first AIDS case in the world was reported, and 35 years after the first case was reported in India, HIV still threatens us. Today, the world is trying to overcome AIDS. Achieve a common commitment to end AIDS by 2030, not because of lack of knowledge and tools, but because of structural inequality that hinders proven solutions to the prevention and treatment of HIV. That’s why it’s not on track, “Dr. Girada concludes. ..

ASI is an expert body of HIV physicians and researchers aimed at promoting and disseminating clinically oriented medical education and coordinated medical management of HIV disease. ASI works with internationally recognized HIV scientists to focus on national capacity building. It serves as an advocate and advisor at the national, regional and local levels and also works with NACO and the Central Tuberculosis Sector (Government of India’s National AIDS and Tuberculosis Program).

