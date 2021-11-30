Omicron heralds some good news. According to experts, Covid is probably endemic. What is the difference?





Covid is showing signs of endemic disease. It may come every year, but in a milder form. | Representative Photos & nbsp | & nbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages Main highlights Dr. Shekhar C Mande, Director General of CSIR, said the new Omicron and the situation are “concerned, but not worrisome.” Experts say the advent of Omicron may be a sign that Covid is currently in fashion. Endemic disease can continue to occur each year, but it occurs in a milder form, such as seasonal flu. Health experts say that Omicron may be very potent in spreading, but it may not be as deadly as other strains. According to a PTI report, immunologist Satyajit Rath states that the mutant is likely to spread very rapidly. However, his understanding is that this variant does not cause more serious illness. Vaccine efficacy may be reduced by new variants, but not disabled by variants. A similar opinion was repeated by Dr. Shekhar C Mande of the DG Scientific and Industrial Research Council. He told news agency ANI that the situation was a source of concern, but it wasn’t alarming. “Surveillance is done as usual. Therefore, if the virus reaches India, we will know. Monitor the situation in other countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and, of course, the hotspot South Africa. I’m a little worried, but I don’t say anything worrisome. “ International experts feel the same about Omicron. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, practitioner and chairman of the South African Medical Association, told Reuters on November 18 that he had noticed seven patients who were “very mild” but had symptoms different from the predominant Delta variant. As Covid-19 has caused havoc in the world since the beginning of 2020, we may all have hoped that SARSCoV-2 would “go away” at some stage. Given that the coronavirus has been extinct in the past, this is not wishful thinking. For example, consider SARSCoV. The coronavirus, which caused the first SARS pandemic in 2003, infected more than 8,000 people in 29 countries and territories between November 2002 and July 2003. However, timely and effective public health interventions contain the virus and have not been observed in humans since. .. It is now considered extinct. Another example is smallpox — an currently extinct pandemic virus. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared the eradication (elimination) of smallpox, and since then there have been no cases of smallpox occurring naturally. The world wanted something similar to SARSCoV-2. Obviously, that’s not happening. So what about the virus that causes the pandemic? Will the pandemic be put to an end? Fortunately, yes. According to experts, SARSCoV-2 is at a stage where it is not so serious. When the virus loses its pathogenicity, it moves to endemic levels. Endemic means that experts can settle on a predictable infection pattern in a particular location. Again, there are many examples of endemic viruses. For example, the viruses that cause the flu, colds, and seasonal flu appear every year. Similar to these, SARS CoV-2 does not disappear, but its efficacy is significantly reduced. And the Omicron variant may only be the first step in the process.

