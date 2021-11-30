Health officers remember batches of blood pressure pills because they contain carcinogenic chemicals

Dozens of batches of blood pressure pills have been recalled because they are contaminated with “unacceptable” levels of chemicals that can cause cancer.

Pharmacies and medical professionals were ordered to immediately stop supplying 44 batches of irbesartan and quarantine all remaining inventory after it was found to contain a substance called ABZT.

ABZT has been shown in lab tests to cause tumors when people are exposed to ABZT for extended periods of time.

However, the risks posed by the levels of impurities detected in previous medicines are very low.

Patients taking irbesartan are at high risk of not taking it and are advised to take medications that reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke.

British medical observers said the move was purely preventative and there was no evidence that it had harmed patients.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which regulates the safety of drugs used in the United Kingdom, said the move was “preventive.”

According to authorities, the affected batch is branded Aprovel and consists of over 1,200 tablets distributed since November 2019.

Most batches were distributed in 2020, but some were prescribed in June this year.

Timeline for recent recalls of common blood pressure medications 2012- The blood pressure drug valsartan is believed to have been contaminated with the carcinogenic rocket fuel chemical NDMA, dating back to 2012. European regulators warned last year that Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, a leading Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, changed its manufacturing process seven years ago. July 5, 2018- Britain recalled the drug over growing concerns. Then many EU authorities followed. The European Medicines Agency said it is working to establish how long and at what levels patients may have been exposed to NDMA. July 17- The US Food and Drug Administration has ordered a ban on the prescription of valsartan. July 30- China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission has stated that the drug should not be used for diagnosis or treatment. January 3, 2019- Beyond the fear of NDEA, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has recalled thousands of drugs, including the blood pressure drug irbesartan. A government-run agency has issued a warning about four batches of the drug and, as a “precautionary measure,” has withdrawn a product made by Actavis, now known as the Accord. June 2021 -Pharmacies storing 31 batches of affected drugs (several different types of irbesartan and losartan) were told to pull them after carcinogenic impurities were detected.

NHS figures show that more than 2 million people are prescribed medications containing irbesartan in the United Kingdom.

The drug is prescribed to treat high blood pressure and help prevent heart attacks and strokes in patients at risk.

ABZT, known as azidomethyl-biphenyl-tetrazole, is a compound that can be formed during the manufacture of several blood pressure drugs known as sartane.

Known to damage DNA, years of long-term exposure can increase the risk of developing cancer.

Dr. Allison Cave, Chief Safety Officer, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said: ‘This recall is a precautionary measure to prevent further exposure to AZBT beyond acceptable safety limits.

“There is no evidence that this substance has harmed the patient.

“It is very important to continue taking the medicine, but if you have any questions, please contact your doctor or pharmacist.”

Dr. Cave added that MHRA requires pharmaceutical companies to take control measures to prevent ABZT from reaching unacceptable levels in medicine.

“MHRA has asked companies to take control measures to ensure that substance levels are below the required levels,” she said.

“Because this is a global issue, we are also working with international counterparts to ensure patient safety.”

This is the latest recall of MHRA-issued sartan-based medicines that are used to treat blood pressure and are often manufactured in factories in China and India.

Similar recalls were made twice in June and August of this year for irbesartan and the other sartan-based drug losartan.

But the problem goes back further, with other recalls in 2019 and 2018 over similar fears of mutagenicity.

Authorities have not yet explained how these pollutions occurred, as investigations are still underway.

However, they are often caused by factory contamination or brought into the manufacturing or storage process.

MHRA said it continues to work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that the proper supply of these medicines still reaches the patients who need them.

Patients who are worried about taking irbesartan are advised to contact their pharmacist or family doctor.