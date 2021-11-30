A mother with “tired” eye redness said she could have a fatal brain tumor





Believing she had conjunctivitis, four mothers Kirsty saw her GP in November 2019, which led to her being diagnosed with a potentially deadly brain tumor. (((( Image: Brain Tumor Research / SWNS)

A mother suffering from red eye thought she had conjunctivitis, or “pink eyes,” but later discovered that it could be a fatal brain tumor. Kirsty Drury, 45, attributed the pain in his right eye after working long hours to fatigue. Believing she had conjunctivitis, the four mothers saw her GP in November 2019, which diagnosed her as a potentially deadly brain tumor. Her doctor discovered that her “pink eyes” were a symptom of a mass in her brain that grew on her skull and affected her muscles. Transport for London manager Kirsty said he initially thought that shock diagnosis meant that he would die. “When you have a doctor’s surgery with suspected conjunctivitis and you’re out with a brain tumor, you can’t blame yourself for thinking the worst,” she said.













(((( image: Brain Tumor Research / SWNS)

She underwent 16 hours of surgery on November 26, last year, after many delayed surgeries caused by Covid’s pandemic. Although it was not possible to remove all of Kirsty’s tumors because it could endanger the muscles of the face, surgeons discovered that the mass was non-cancerous and could lead a healthy life. .. Kirsty of Tring, Hertfordshire, said: “I don’t know why I didn’t get angry at the time. It helped me to deal with it pretty well, but I was convinced that it would be bad, so my mental health wasn’t good. My tumor grew faster than I expected. Did you know that it was cancer. “It was the first thing I thought of in the morning, the last thing I thought of at night, and sometimes it also awakened me-I couldn’t get inner peace.” Now Kirsty wants to raise awareness of brain tumors to help others recognize symptoms and treatment options. “That’s why I support brain tumor research, because, like them, I’m passionate about the need to raise awareness and funding for brain tumor research,” she said. “I also want others to know that many people have brain tumors. “For some reason, those stories aren’t told, but I think I would have given something to have more hope at the beginning of my journey.













(((( image: Brain Tumor Research / SWNS)

“I would like to put that alternative story out there. It is possible to regain your life after brain surgery.” Kirsty then returned to full-time work, feeling well and suffering from pressure, but running 25km a week on a regular basis. headache And I am suffering from memory recall. Brain Tumor Research is funding research in a dedicated UK center. Governments and large cancer charities are also campaigning to invest more in brain tumor research to speed up new treatments for patients and find treatments. Charities are calling for £ 35 million annually in government spending nationwide to improve survival and patient outcomes for other cancers such as breast and leukemia. read more read more

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/mum-tired-bloodshot-eyes-told-25580200 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos