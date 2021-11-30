Health
I am an obstetrician and this is what I say to all pregnant patients
Having a baby can create a whirlwind of emotions and can be difficult for everyone involved.
The coronavirus pandemic is difficult for many pregnant women, and there are concerns about infection and self-isolation, making it a little harder to enjoy pregnancy.
One obstetrician revealed her best advice to a pregnant woman as we headed for the winter months and the risk of getting the virus increased.
Lucy Chapel, chief scientific adviser to the Ministry of Health, said the data released on how dangerous Covid is to pregnant women is “painful.”
About one in five patients treated with a special lung bypass device was a female who did not have the first jab. found..
Just two weeks ago, future mothers were urged to get the vaccine as follows: 98 percent The proportion of females in the ICU using Covid-19 was found to be unvaccinated.
Last week, a Covid jab was also discovered Safe to get pregnant Female and its foetation.
According to a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the risk of stillbirth, preterm birth, and low birth weight did not change when jabed.
Lucy said: “The message I want to convey is: If you know someone who is thinking of becoming pregnant, is already pregnant, a new mother, or is pregnant or worried about childbirth, get the vaccine. Please ensure your safety.
“Senior physicians and medical professionals across the medical system, such as the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, say that the Covid vaccine is the best way for pregnant women to protect themselves from the virus. Is clarified.
“Actual data from the United States where more than 177,000 pregnant women were vaccinated also reassure us that it is safe for this group.”
write in Parents She said there is more and more evidence to support the safety of the vaccine.
Most pregnant women were vaccinated in June.
From May to June, more women were vaccinated and gave birth.
In May, only 3% of women who gave birth were vaccinated, rising to 22% in August. This shows that more and more pregnant women are accepting jab offerings.
Females over the age of 40, healthcare professionals or social welfare workers, or women in risk groups can be vaccinated with the booster vaccine as long as 6 months have passed since they were vaccinated during pregnancy. Women are also eligible for the booster vaccine. Second dose.
Lucy added that there is more work to be done to ensure that all groups of pregnant women are out in search of a vaccine.
“All contact between pregnant women and medical professionals is important. This new data on pregnancy outcomes is important information to help pregnant women feel confident about vaccination. I will provide, “she added.
