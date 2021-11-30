Omicron Uncertainty Adds to Alabama Health Authority’s List of Concerns

Alabama’s public health authorities have much to know about Omicron, a new “variant of concern” for COVID. However, the variant adds the item to the list of worries.

Cold weather and the holiday season can lead to an increase in COVID cases and potential hospitalizations. The flu season is approaching. And in the state’s struggle with the Delta variant this summer, funding is beginning to run short to increase hospital staff.

Dr. Don Williamson, Managing Director of the Alabama Hospital Association, said: “If important, I would like to think about how to prepare for the omicron variant.”

The “if” is important. Public health researchers emphasize that there are still many unclear points about Omicron. The subspecies emerged in South Africa and Scottish and Portuguese officials reported the case. As of Tuesday morning, the United States had no confirmed reports of variants. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said Tuesday that there were no confirmed cases of mutations in the state.

Early reports indicate that variants may spread faster than previous versions. However, the image remains blurry.

“Obviously, the concern about this new variant is a change in the virus, which can theoretically increase infectivity or avoid antibodies produced by either natural infection or vaccine-induced immunity. , May extend to the monoclonal antibodies used, for treatment, “said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, District Health Officer in the northern and northeastern regions of ADPH. “This has provided responses from the White House and other organizations over the past few days. Hopefully the vaccine will provide protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death, as well as previous variants. Will continue. “

Health officials believe that the vaccine will continue to provide protection against severe cases of COVID-19. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of Stubblefield and UAB Infectious Diseases, both emphasize the benefits of being shot.

“We should learn more from laboratory studies about whether the antibodies people get when vaccinated protect them from infection with the mutant,” Marazzo said at a press conference on Monday. “In the meantime, all we can say is to be cautious, vaccinated if not vaccinated, and booster shots if not vaccinated.”

The surge in Delta in Alabama this summer is largely due to the lower vaccination rates in Alabama compared to other regions. Approximately 56% of Alabama’s population receives at least one COVID shot, compared to 70% in the United States. Only 46% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, below the national average of 59%.

Unvaccinated patients struck the Alabama intensive care unit this summer and occurred in many hospitals, which account for more than 90% of patients admitted with COVID. A handful of vaccinated patients admitted with COVID tended to be much older and often had underlying health problems. The surge has pushed health care workers to the limit, requiring federal teams to deploy and provide support to several hospitals in southern Alabama.

The state surged in hospitalizations in January last year after vacation, and Williamson said health officials are hoping for an increase, although the severity is unknown. Last year, concerns that the flu season could add more stress to state hospitals did not come true, but Williamson said he was concerned about masking and increased resistance to social distance. ..

“I’m worried because everyone is exhausted,” he said. “But I’m also worried about holidays and new varieties of less than 50% of the fully vaccinated population.”

Governor Kay Ivy approved $ 13 million earlier this year to support hospital staffing. The money is starting to expire. Governor’s spokeswoman Gina Maiora said on Tuesday that the Governor’s Office “is assessing all potential needs and will continue to work with the Legislature to eventually allocate APRA funding.”

The United States and other countries have banned countries with reports of variants. Marazzo said it would likely take “one or two more weeks” for authorities to know if these measures were wise. Not enough or overreacted. She recommended keeping the mask handy, especially if the individual noticed that he was in a poorly ventilated area.

“If you are inside, especially around people with immunodeficiency, people with immunodeficiency, people with immunodeficiency, people who are not vaccinated, may not have the best response to the vaccine. Be careful if you are around a person, “she said.

Contact Brian Lyman (334-240-0185 or [email protected]), a Montgomery Advertiser reporter.