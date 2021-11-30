PennRNA pioneers Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman are winners of the Franklin Institute Awards.

Twenty years ago, two scientists from the University of Pennsylvania A series of experiments paving the way for the first COVID-19 vaccine.. Last year, manufacturers made the study a reality, producing enough doses to prevent millions of deaths and hospitalizations.

However, almost two years after the initial report of the new coronavirus infection, many still underestimate the risk and reject vaccines, masks, and other means that may control the pandemic. I am.

On Tuesday, the Franklin Institute recognized all the elements of the struggle to contain COVID and announced the annual winners of that award in science and business leadership.

The 13 winners are: Kariko Catalin and Drew Weissman, a highly decorated pen duo Working with messenger RNA forms the basis of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The list also includes the CEOs of these two companies and the CEOs of the third vaccine maker, Johnson & Johnson.

Next is Paul Slovic, a psychologist at the University of Oregon. He has spent his career studying a phenomenon that seems to be particularly relevant during a pandemic: psychic numbing. He argued that this state of mind, along with other cognitive biases, distorted our perception of risk and outlined strategies for straightening us.

Winners share a total of nine awards awarded at the Franklin Institute’s Traditional Black Tie Ceremony on May 5th. The Science Museum has awarded scientists and inventors awards since the 1820s, including Marie and Pierre Curie, Orville Wright, and Thomas. Edison, Jane Goodall, Stephen Hawking.

Larry Dubinski, president and chief executive officer of the institute, said the latest winners were recognized at the moment when rigorous science was more important than ever.

“These achievements come at a time of great importance to all of us,” he said. “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, it’s science is important.”

The winners are:

Bauer Prize for scientific achievement, Paul Slovic, University of Oregon and Institute of Decision Sciences. Psychologists have discovered that during a pandemic, people are responding to public health guidance in the same way that they are responding to climate change, another large threat against rapid resolution. Wharton School researcher Howard Kunrater wrote that in both cases, many of us are “mysterious and take immediate action to reduce the expected serious future consequences.” I don’t understand the value of. ” They say that a better message is needed to bring home the potential consequences of an individual, coupled with well-designed policies and incentives to guide actions that protect the entire community.

Bauer Prize for Business Leadership, Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer. Alex Gorsky, CEO of Johnson & Johnson. In January 2020, within a few weeks of reporting a new respiratory illness in China, three pharmaceutical companies began designing and testing vaccines. Even before the first results from a large study appear later in the year society We have production equipment And now we are supplying the world with billions of doses. However, as vaccination rates remain low in developing countries, regulators are under pressure to waive corporate patents and may be able to produce vaccines for others.

NextGen Award: Kafuijirasa, Duke University Medical Center. Dzirasa, a psychiatrist and engineer, is studying how electrical signals in the brain contribute to mental health problems. He and his colleagues used a laboratory mouse to create an “electric map of brain depression.” I would like to use this as a predictive tool. Use a sphygmomanometer to measure the risk of a heart attack or stroke. They also used electrodes to target circuits in the mouse brain and “dial” the animal’s mood up and down.

The award also includes the Franklin Medal in the following areas:

Biomedical engineering: Sheldon Wineboum, City University of New York. Weinbaum is studying the physics of the human body. How bone reacts to mechanical forces, what causes plaque to rupture in diseased arteries, and how heat is transferred between blood vessels and surrounding tissues. He has also long advocated for women and people of color in the fields of science and engineering. In the 1990s, he was the chief plaintiff and organizer of a class action accusing New York state officials of racist funding at the university.

Chemistry: Carol V. Robinson, Oxford University. Chemists are pioneers in the use of mass spectrometry to decipher the three-dimensional structure of protein complexes. She was the first female professor in her field at the University of Cambridge and later broke the same barrier in Oxford. In 2013, she was appointed Commander Dame of the Order of the British Empire.

Earth and Environmental Sciences: Sally W. Chisam, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a co-professor of engineering and biology. Her 1988 discovery of bacteria It produces more than half of the oxygen in the Earth’s atmosphere. Chisholm also studied the genetic code of organisms, their impact on marine ecosystems, and their response to climate change.

Electrical engineering: Russell D. Dupuis of Georgia Institute of Technology, and P. Daniel Dapcus of the University of Southern California. This pair has been recognized for the development of a technology called organometallic chemical deposition and is widely used in the manufacture of LEDs for flat screen televisions, solar panels and other electronic devices.

Life science: Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania.Among them, the duo is earning More than a dozen awards Since the development of the COVID vaccine based on research using RNA. However, when collaborative research began in the late 1990s, RNA research was widely recognized as a dead end. Through a process of trial and error, the two scientists have learned to fine-tune gene molecules so that they can be used to provide instructions on protein production. Karikó is currently at BioNTech SE, a German company that has partnered with Pfizer to produce the first US-approved vaccine. RNA platforms are also being explored to provide treatment for cancer and heart disease.

Physics: Edward C. Stone, California Institute of Technology. Stone, a professor of physics, Oversees NASA’s Voyager projectIt consisted of two spacecraft that changed the understanding of the solar system by scientists. Among other findings, the program captured the first image of the ring surrounding Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune. Team members also discovered that Neptune emits more than twice as much energy as it receives from the Sun. This is a phenomenon that is not well understood yet.