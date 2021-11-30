Alaskan health officials say a variant of Omicron is coming, but the risk is still unknown







Will George, a graduate student at the University of Alaska Anchorage, is part of a team of scientists led by Professor Eric Beautz, studying variants of Covid-19. (Jeff Chen / Alaska Public Media) State health officials are calling on Alaska to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine booster and double other precautions in the coming weeks in preparation for the arrival of a new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “This is a new twist. We know we’re sick of COVID, but we’re not sick of us,” said Dr. Anzink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer. Post to Twitter The beginning of Monday. The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last week, and scientists warned about a large number of mutations compared to other variants. Since then, Omicron has been detected in several other countries, leading to global travel restrictions as scientists compete to learn more. It is not yet clear whether the variant is more infectious than the other variants and whether it causes different or more severe symptoms. “There is much more unknown in this area than we know,” Zink said in a phone call with reporters Monday. Related: Why some researchers think that Omicron variants may be the most infectious to date As of Monday afternoon, no cases of omicron variant have been reported in the United States. In Alaska, state laboratories sequence about 300 COVID-19 cases each week to test different variants.Between Final reporting period 100% of the sequenced tests, completed on 13 November, were highly contagious delta variants. When a case of Omicron is detected, it will be reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State databaseThis process usually takes about two weeks, according to James Parker, director of the Alaska Institute for Public Health. Parker said there are currently no plans to increase capacity as the state has already sequenced more than 5% of all positive tests recommended by the CDC. “What we’re hearing from the CDC today is that 5% sequence coverage is sufficient to find a circulating virus with a very low prevalence, and even a 0.01% prevalence.” She said. “Therefore, in terms of capacity, I feel that maintaining 300 a week is a good number to find this.” Related: Biden Vaccine Regulations for Healthcare Workers Blocked in Alaska and Nine Other States Zink said Alaska Natives’ reliance on air travel could put Omicron at risk of early arrival. She said Anchorage Airport will begin distributing quick test kits to travelers to make testing easier. “We recommend that Alaska Natives be careful when traveling,” Zink said. “We know that the holiday season is approaching and many are traveling, so take some quick tests with you.” Early genetic evidence suggests that mutations in Omicron may help evade the immune system and reinfect people previously infected with the coronavirus. So far, it’s not clear how well the vaccine works against Omicron, but authorities say early evidence suggests that the vaccine provides some protection. They encourage Alaska Natives to be vaccinated and get booster shots if they have not been vaccinated. This is currently recommended by the CDC for all adults. [Sign up for Alaska Public Media’s daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskapublic.org/2021/11/30/alaska-health-officials-say-the-omicron-variant-is-coming-but-the-risk-is-still-unclear/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos