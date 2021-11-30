Health
I thought I had conjunctivitis when a deadly tumor was growing on my skull
The woman thought her bloody eyes were conjunctivitis, but learned that a deadly tumor could have grown on her skull.
Kirsty Drury from Tring, Hertfordshire also has a pain in her right eye Malaise After she worked long hours.
A 45-year-old woman with four children saw her doctor in November 2019.
She says She is fortunate that the doctor took her swollen eyes seriously and sent her to the hospital the same day for a scan.
By the evening she was said to be potentially deadly Brain tumor..
Doctors have noticed that her so-called “pink eyes” are a sign of a mass in the brain that grows into the skull and affects the muscles.
Transport for London Manager Kirsty said:
“I can’t blame you for thinking the worst when you have a doctor’s surgery and you’re out with a brain tumor with suspected conjunctivitis.”
Kirsty was said to have a meningioma in which a tumor grows in the tissue that covers the brain.
It causes symptoms such as headaches, seizures, weakness in the limbs, a sense of balance, memory and hearing loss.
Brain tumors can be the cause Sight problemsBlurred eyes, hypersensitivity to light, dry or inflamed eyes, abnormal eye movements, etc.
Meningiomas are slow-growing and may not show symptoms for years.
Kirsty consultants explained that meningiomas are benign (not cancer) in about 80% of cases, but the only surefire way to find them is to get rid of them.
However, due to Covid’s pandemic, Kirsty was unable to undergo surgery for months.
She states: “I expected to have brain surgery in early 2020, but in March, Covid meant that only emergency surgery would be done.
“I don’t know why I didn’t get angry at that time.
“I was dealing pretty well and running helped, but I was convinced that it would have bad consequences, so my mental health was not good. Cancer.
“It was the first thing I thought of in the morning, the last thing I thought of at night, and sometimes it also awakened me-I couldn’t get inner peace.”
While being blocked, Kirsty couldn’t help Google her condition, which she says was a “terrible idea.”
“Approximately 40 out of 100 people with grade 3 meningiomas will survive the cancer or survive for more than 10 years,” said Cancer Research UK.
Fortunately, Kirsty’s tumor was considered stable, and when she was finally scheduled for surgery on November 26, 2020, her tumor was barely growing.
The high-risk surgery took a whopping 16 hours.
Not all of Kirsty’s tumors have been removed because they can endanger facial muscles.
However, the surgeon was able to take enough time to discover that her tumor was non-cancerous. That is, she can now lead a healthy life.
Recalling that Kirsty received the news on December 18, he said: I didn’t cry this time. During that time, I had my first true smile. “
Now Kirsty wants to raise awareness of brain tumors to help others recognize symptoms and treatment options.
She states: “That’s why I support brain tumor research, because like them, I’m passionate about the need to raise awareness and funding for brain tumor research.”
“I also want others to know that many people have brain tumors.
“For some reason, those stories aren’t told, but I think I would have given something to have more hope at the beginning of my journey.
“I would like to put that alternative story out there. It is possible to regain your life after brain surgery.”
After that, Kirsty returned to full-time work and was in good physical condition, running 25km a week on a regular basis.
However, she suffers from pressure headaches and memory recall.
Brain Tumor Research is funding research in a dedicated UK center. We are also campaigning for governments and large cancer charities to invest more in brain tumor research.
Charities are calling for £ 35 million annually in government spending nationwide to improve survival and patient outcomes for other cancers such as breast and leukemia.
