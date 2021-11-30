Marshall Health will hold an HIV testing event on World AIDS Day





Huntington, West Virginia — Wednesday is World AIDS Day and Marshall Health Free confidential HIV inspection event To commemorate that day. Marshall Health, in collaboration with Cabell Huntington Health Department (CHHD), Harmony House, and West Virginia State Health and Personnel Department (WV DHHR), will provide tests at the Health Department on Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm on 7037 days. .. Huntington Avenue. According to the release, those participating in HIV screening will be eligible for free influenza and COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Jessica Ford, a Pediatric Hospitalist Fellow at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said: Marshall Health held similar events last December and this spring. Dr. Andrea Laufer of Marshall Health, assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, told MetroNews that spring turnout was excellent and many COVID shots were taken. Rauffer said everyone should be aware of their HIV status. “Sure, if you are at high risk of HIV, you need to be tested more often. It is recommended that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 be tested for HIV at least once in their lives. “Lauffer said. According to Rauffer, the tests and vaccines are free and quick, and the results of the tests are immediately available. No insurance is claimed and no reservation is required. There is no age limit for confidential HIV testing (the law does not require parental consent). For influenza and the COVID vaccine, the release states that people under the age of 18 need parental consent. “If there are individuals who are worried about privacy issues, they don’t have to worry. Everything is done in secret,” Laufer said. Free TTA bus transport to the health department is available and stolen bags will be distributed for the duration of the supply. Marshall Health said HIV is a virus that can cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if left untreated. HIV is preventable, and people at high risk may benefit from taking a drug known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). HIV / AIDS cannot be cured, but it can be treated, says the Health Release. Taking a test is the only way to tell if you are infected with HIV. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven people living with HIV in the United States is unaware that they are infected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2021/11/30/marshall-health-set-to-hold-hiv-testing-event-on-world-aids-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos