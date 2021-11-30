COVID-19 during pregnancy causes “clear” immune changes in mothers and babies







Disclosure: Jung reports that he is a scientific advisor to the California company Vaccine Stabilization. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.



The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy causes prenatal immune activation, which can lead to adverse maternal and neonatal outcomes. Cell Reports Medicine.. “We know that pregnancy increases the risk of mothers with COVID-19, but relatively little is known about the long-term effects of intrauterine exposure in infants,” the author said. Jae Jung, PhD, Betsy B in Cancer Biology at the Cleveland Clinic Learner Institute. Donation Chair deWindt said in a hospital press release. Jejon “In general, there is evidence that maternal immune activation during pregnancy is associated with potential long-term neurodevelopmental disorders in early childhood and young adulthood, such as autism spectrum disorders and schizophrenia. , This is an area that needs further research, “said the Infectious Biology Program at the Learner Institute. This study included 93 mothers who were positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection at any time during pregnancy via nasopharyngeal RT-PCR testing (n = 90) or serology (n = 3). Median age 33 years; 47.3 Latina) participated. 45 infants born on April 15, 2020, March 1, 2021, and infected with the virus. Females and infants were part of the COVID-19 outcome study of mother-to-child pairs and were diagnosed as a prospective observation cohort of mother-to-child pairs. SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy In the United States and Brazil. The researchers also included 18 healthy pregnant women with the same gestational age as controls. In this study, maternal blood samples were collected at the time closest to the initial diagnosis of infection confirmed in the laboratory (n = 79). These included 9 asymptomatic cases, 46 mild cases, 4 moderate cases, 6 severe cases, 14 severe cases, and labor (n = 49). Umbilical cord blood was collected when possible (n = 32) and also from all 1-day-old babies. Researchers isolated serum from these blood samples and performed high-throughput next-generation sequencing-based proteomics multiplexing to detect over 1,400 cytokines and serum proteins. After comparing blood samples from different time points during pregnancy and childbirth, researchers found that COVID-19 was found in mothers, as indicated by various immune signs between mothers with asymptomatic and severe illness. It was discovered that the immune response was dysregulated. Pregnant women with severe COVID-19 had significantly increased inflammation and elevated levels of the interferon lambda 1 (IFNL1) protein and its receptor, IFNLR1. “This increase in interferon lambda signaling may help explain why direct transmission of COVID-19 between mothers and babies is relatively low during the prenatal or postnatal period. Vertically transmitted infections. Called the author. ” Suan-Sin (Jolin) Foo, PhD, A researcher in Jung’s lab said in a press release. “Further research is needed to determine if increased expression of IFNL1 and IFNLR1 actually blocks vertical transmission.” At birth, the female showed dysregulated levels of several cytokines associated with pregnancy complications such as MMP7, MDK, ESM1, BGN, and CD209. In infants, prenatal exposure induced the expression of cytokines associated with T cells, a type of immune cell involved in the recognition and attack of specific antigens such as IL33, NFATC3, and CCL21. Most of the births were healthy, researchers said, but they found it expensive Incidence of some complications Includes pre-eclampsia and fetal growth retardation. Researchers said further research is needed to understand how the observed immune changes are associated with these clinical outcomes. “Our findings show that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy results in clear immune changes in mothers and babies, and long-term follow-up after pregnancy is a prenatal infection,” Jung said. Stated. reference:

