Blacks, Latin bisexuals, and gay men have high HIV prevalence, according to the CDC.





Despite drug advances and awareness of HIV, the disease continues to afflict Latino and black gay and bisexual men more seriously. HIV prevalence among gay and bisexual Latin men increased from 6,800 in 2010 to 7,900 in 2019. Meanwhile, the number of new cases of gay and bisexual black men decreased slightly from 9,000 in 2010 to 8,900 in 2019. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vital Sign Report.. Meanwhile, for gay and bisexual white men, the new HIV prevalence dropped from 7,500 in 2010 to 5,100 in 2019. This report investigates the health inequality present in HIV prevention, diagnosis and treatment of gay and bisexual men who accounted for 66% of new HIV infections in 2019. “The first report published in 1986 showed the disparity between HIV-infected blacks and Latin gay and bisexual men. Today’s vital sign report shows that it still exists. “It proves,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said in a media briefing. .. Uncover the COVID vaccine and HIV:Fact Check: COVID-19 vaccine is not associated with cancer, HIV The doctor fights the crisis and wins:Florida is the epicenter of the country’s HIV and opioid crisis.This doctor is fighting it What challenges do black and Latin men face? Wallensky said the report showed that the HIV epidemic continued in gay and bisexual black and Latin men, despite overall progress. What are the factors behind this? The report discovers high levels of stigma and unequal treatment and resources in these communities. “Racism is at the root of health inequalities,” Warensky said. According to the report, about 20% of gay and bisexual Latino men are unaware of their HIV status. In contrast, 17% of gay and bisexual black men and 10% of gay and bisexual white men. According to the report, in 2017 only 27% of blacks and African Americans, 31% of Latino Americans, and 42% of white gay and bisexual men used an HIV prophylaxis known as PrEP. bottom. Meanwhile, 62% of black men infected with HIV and 67% of Latin men were virus-suppressed in 2019, compared to 74% of white men. Virus suppression is defined by the CDC as being infected with less than 200 copies of HIV per milliliter of blood. This keeps the immune system functioning and prevents illness. All of these factors, coupled with health inequalities and resource declines, add to the average HIV prevalence among black and Latin gay and bisexuals. What does the CDC pledge to do? Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s HIV Prevention Division, said the agency plans to implement a program to provide HIV self-test kits to people who do not have access to face-to-face testing services. Daskalakis said he plans to make PrEP available, especially to black, African-American, and Latino communities. CDC also adapts Ryan White Program, Comprehensive care and other support services are provided through collaboration with local partners, community training, data and more. Authorities will also develop a “state-neutral approach” to help men receive HIV services regardless of their condition. Dascalakis said the CDC is committed to understanding not only the causes of inequality, but also systematic racism, prejudice, discrimination, homosexual disgust, and unequal access to preventive services. “Our first step is to realize that inequality is not inevitable, and that there are decades of opportunities to close the HIV epidemic and inequality,” says Daskalakis. Follow Gabriella Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

