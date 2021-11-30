Health
Influenza strains make up most influenza cases: what that means
Data from CDCShows that influenza vaccination is decreasing between pregnant women and children.
- Influenza activity seems to be increasing in the United States.
- Influenza A strains (H3N2) appear to account for the majority of influenza cases.
Influenza is finally beginning to recover after the historically quiet 2020-2021 flu season.
Influenza activity is low in many countries, but in the United States it is now more active than it was last season.
The majority of cases can be traced back to influenza A (H3N2). This is a strain that is often associated with seasonal influenza. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)..
Influenza is prevalent in New Mexico
according to Walgreens influenza indexIs trying to monitor influenza activity through antiviral prescription data, but now national activity is 192% higher than at this time last year. However, in general, activity is still low compared to the pre-epidemic influenza season.
Outbreaks of influenza are seen among young adults in certain urban areas, especially on university campuses and universities.
The CDC is currently investigating outbreaks among students at the University of Michigan, hoping to understand the risk factors for infection and the effectiveness of this year’s influenza vaccination.
Influenza is generally low nationwide, but in certain areas such as New Mexico, Georgia, and Rhode Island, influenza activity has been active in recent weeks.
Influenza activity is most active in the southern region. According to this, this is consistent with the trends reported for influenza in the past few seasons. Dr. Kevin Van, Walgreens Chief Medical Officer.
according to
“Maybe this age group hasn’t been vaccinated yet or isn’t very good at masking, and school is a big factor as all viruses spread more in this age group.” increase. Dr. Purvi Parikh, Immunologist Allergy & Asthma Network..
We recommend that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu every year.
“Young adults and children are a common driver of the spread of influenza in the community, and the activities we are seeing now are not uncommon,” Brammer said.
The CDC has also reported several outbreaks in urban areas such as universities, Brammer said.
The CDC is investigating the outbreak of influenza. University of Michigan, 528 people have been diagnosed with influenza since October 6th. 77% of them were unvaccinated.
According to Brammer, the purpose of the study is to understand the extent of the outbreak, identify risk factors for infection, support infection control measures, and assess how well this year’s shots are working.
“This study may help provide guidance on how to deal with influenza across university campuses and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brammer said.
According to Parik, influenza A, which is currently prevalent at higher levels than type B, is known to cause more mutations and has caused the pandemic influenza season in the past.
“Both are treated very similar, but A can be more serious,” says Parikh.
according to Karen Edwards, PhDs, professors of epidemiology and biostatistics in the UCI program for public health usually have more influenza A-shares than B-shares.
Fortunately, this year’s Shot is quaternary, covering two A-shares and two B-shares, providing broad protection against the circulating influenza virus.
“There are various strains. H3N2 is what we have seen before and [it’s] It’s included in this year’s flu vaccine, “says Edwards.
“This is a concern given that both people in these groups are at high risk of serious complications from influenza infection,” Brammer said.
Pregnant people can pass protective antibodies to their babies, so it is advisable to take a shot. This can provide protection in the first few months of life.
Influenza vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from the potentially serious complications of the flu.
Influenza activity is about 192 percent higher than this time last year. However, national influenza activity is still generally low compared to the pre-pandemic influenza season.
In certain urban areas, such as universities, there are outbreaks that the CDC is investigating to better understand the risk factors for infection and the effectiveness of this year’s shots.
So far, influenza A (H3N2) is the most common strain and is included in this year’s 4-valent vaccine.
