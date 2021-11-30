21 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday





Waterloo Public Health reported 21 new positive tests for coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 20,914. This will bring the average number of new daily cases for 7 days back to 24.7. Just a week ago, that number was 33.4. read more: Canada may need to “more” to fight the Omicron COVID-19 mutant, Trudeau says. An additional 25 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to 20,374. No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the region over the past five days, with 307 deaths, including four in November. This means that the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped further to 231. Just a week ago it was 250. The story continues under the ad















Among the active cases are 11 in a community hospital as a result of COVID-19, including 5 in need of intensive care. Trend story CEO Moderna states that the COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective against Omicron mutants.

Canada may need to “more” to fight the Omicron COVID-19 mutant, Trudeau says. The number of active outbreaks has also decreased as the outbreaks in the kitchener’s Apolitic Faith mission and the unnamed gym have ended. On the other side of the string, Waterloo Public Health reports that there were 927,826 vaccinations in the area, 1,729 more than reported on Monday. In addition, currently 454,055 locals are fully vaccinated, an increase of only 184, which alone has pushed the region to 75.04 percent fully vaccinated. Elsewhere, Ontario has made three new reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Since the pandemic began on Tuesday, the death toll in the state has reached a tough milestone of 10,000, resulting in related deaths. Meanwhile, the new 687 COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Cases were also reported on Tuesday. The total number of state proceedings is currently 618,490. The story continues under the ad Tuesday report, 94 cases in Toronto, 71 cases in Windsor-Essex, 60 cases in the Peel area, 57 cases in Simcoma Scoca, and 47 cases in the Halton area. All other local public health departments reported less than 45 new cases in state reports. — Using Global News Gabby Rodrigues files See link »

