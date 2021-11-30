What you can do about Omicron — and future COVID-19 variants

There is another new COVID in the town. Last summer was Delta and this winter is Omicron. At some point in the future it will be something else. New variants, and new “concerned variants,” will continue to emerge.And what to do when they do so you NS?

On Thanksgiving weekend, The world received news that the virus that causes the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, was identified by South Africa’s centralized COVID-19 monitoring system.. In fact, this particular variant was identified so quickly that Still no one knows anything about it, other than that There are 32 mutations Peplomers, the part of the virus that allows it to infect cells. But that’s about what all scientists can tell us at this point.. Is Omicron more or less dangerous than the variants currently in circulation? Can I avoid vaccinations and previous infections? How contagious is it? Where did it come from? It will take a few weeks for someone to get a clear answer to those questions.

In the meantime, people all over the world know that this is out there, and that they are mutating in ways that relate to scientists, but what an individual can do about it, or I don’t know if it should be. It’s a stressful place. And that’s almost certainly the place we’ll be back.

Mutations occur every time the virus replicates.. The more people who get infected, the more likely it is that random mutations will occur and that those mutations will help spread and survive the virus. Only about 40 percent of the world’s population is fully vaccinated, And that number is far less in countries that lack the funds and infrastructure to buy and distribute vaccines. There are 14 African countries with immunization rates of less than 2 percent.

In other words, there are many opportunities for new variants to emerge. And they will. So take this opportunity to give you some tips on how to handle news for new variants.

1) Take a deep breath

“I think it’s very well-balanced,” said Caitlin Jeterina, a professor of epidemiology, human genetics, and environmental science at the University of Texas Center for Health Sciences in Houston. He said that telling the public about new variants of concern is not about instilling fear, but about education and transparency. Things are there. Scientists want to better understand it. I work 24 hours a day. And you are worth knowing that something is happening in the world of public health that could affect you.

But just because something is news doesn’t mean it’s a reason to panic. Omicrons (or other variants) may not bother anyone months after they are detected.

2) Evaluate personal precautions

“In my opinion [the announcement of a new variant of concern] Dr. Sharon Wright, Chief Infection Prevention Officer at Beth Israel Rahay Health in Boston, said: The good news here is that you’re not as surprised as when the new coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. We already know what to do to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. If not, get vaccinated. If not, have your child vaccinated. Wear a mask in a public place indoors, especially if it is crowded. Avoid really crowded indoor events. Use tools such as rapid diagnostics to reduce the risk of bringing something to a family gathering or party. The above is the basics. Great if you already have them. It is not necessary to continue the complete blockade just because scientists are investigating new concerns. If you haven’t done those things yet, now is a good time to consider adopting more of those precautions in your life.

Wright and Jeterina said it’s also a good time to get a booster.Booster vaccine Recently made available to all American adults However There was a rational scientific debate as to whether everyone really needed them.. The advent of Omicron pushes that question into Jeterina’s “yes”. Obviously, existing vaccine boosters are not optimized to protect against just-discovered mutants. However, according to Jetelina, getting a booster could help the immune system not only temporarily increase antibodies, but also generate different antibodies that can bind to recognize different parts of the virus. .. This means that even highly mutated variants are more likely to be recognized and attacked by the immune system.What is this Scientists are still studying, But that’s why Some scientists think boosters can help Even if your Previous COVID-19 vaccination still protects you from serious illness..

3) Advocate a policy that actually works

If you feel that there aren’t many individuals who can actually respond to new concerns, that’s not the case. This is a problem for scientists and politicians at this stage.But that’s important how The government chooses to respond. Travel bans have not been shown to prevent the spread of illness It can also backfire by punishing countries that have built the virus monitoring infrastructure needed to detect new variants early.

What would be useful instead? According to Wright, access to cheaper rapid diagnostics has increased, and Jeterina agreed. “In other countries, rapid antigen testing is freely available … [they] It’s not perfect, but it’s a great tool for monitoring, “said Jetelina. Unfortunately, In the United States, these tests remain expensive and are often out of stock... If the government finds a way to change it, it can make a real difference in public health.

Other big policies that can change things require international efforts. Jetelina said there was a need to improve vaccine fairness. Providing boosters and vaccines to our own population is great. However, the formation of new variants cannot be stopped while there are still places where more than 90% of the population has not been fully vaccinated. No matter what happens with omicron, new variants will be born. But vaccine fairness is a way to stop a new variant before it begins.