COVID-19, pregnancy, and childbirth complications

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of complications such as preeclampsia and preeclampsia, according to researchers.

Experts point out that vaccine hesitation is high among pregnant people because of concerns about the health effects of the vaccine on the fetal.

They say they hope this new study encourages pregnant people to get vaccinated. NS study In France, we have seen what obstetricians in the United States and other countries have suspected since the launch of the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers have concluded that pregnant people who develop COVID-19 are more likely to have complications in pregnancy and childbirth than those who do not. Experts hope that this study will convince those who are pregnant or working towards pregnancy to do what they have been suggesting: get vaccinated as soon as possible. “It’s great to have the data to back up what we know.” Dr. Bonne Jones, A doctor at Total Women’s Care in Houston, told Healthline. “It is shown in what we saw abroad on Israel and the East Coast (both epicenters of the early pandemics),” she said. “Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are three times more likely to be hospitalized than pregnant women who are not.” A research team at the University of Paris analyzed data on hospitalization for childbirth after 22 weeks gestation in France from January to June 2020. Of the 244,465 births in hospitals across France, 874 mothers were diagnosed with COVID-19. Pregnant women with COVID-19 have a high rate of preeclampsia and preeclampsia, preeclampsia, preeclampsia, preterm or induced delivery, cesarean section, and even death, as well as frequency of hospitalization in the intensive care unit. Was also expensive. Researchers reported more than those who did not develop the disease. “This is not surprising at all.” Dr. Marco MoorenessA doctor at the Rejuvenation Fertility Center in New York told Healthline. Studies have shown that pregnant women with COVID-19 are also at increased risk of needing a ventilator. This may be due in part to the low residual lung volume in pregnant women. As the baby grows, pressure is applied to the diaphragm, which pushes the lungs and reduces the amount. Experts say this can be potentially dangerous because COVID-19 affects the lungs and breathing.

Mouanness, like many OBs / GYNs, states that he is trying to combat false information and help patients better understand pregnancy, COVID-19, and vaccines. He says that at the beginning of the pandemic there was little clarity about the subject and there were some medical misconceptions about the new coronavirus. “At the beginning of the pandemic, most studies pointed towards the idea that COVID-19 does not increase adverse pregnancy outcomes,” Mouanness said. But over time, as more data was collected and reviewed, he said, “This is overturned by new information that shows that pregnant women are at increased risk if they become infected with COVID-19. “. However, worries have been planted and OB / GYN realized that women need to be educated and guaranteed about vaccines and pregnancy. That was the driving force behind the large-scale French research. Dr. Sylvie EperboyneThe author and doctor of a study specializing in reproductive health told Healthline. “All doctors now have to fight so much fake news,” she said. She hopes that this large cohort study will arm them with more data. Researchers did not determine the fate of vaccinated pregnant women when diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated pregnant women, but medically dangerous for mothers and children. Data showing increased outcomes should be a strong warning. “Everyone knows their opinions, vaccine expressions, cures, drugs, political exploitation, but when such data are there, it represents an effective force of persuasion.” She said. Epelboin said he understands how the hesitation of those who are pregnant or are about to become pregnant began. She said that protecting children in the womb is of paramount importance to them. “There are multiple reasons to hesitate, but the predominant fear of what pregnant women have heard and known for decades. Treatments received by pregnant women can harm their babies. There is, “she said. Now, based on this information, she added, “Therefore, our duty is to explain in this case that the disease is more serious than its cure, the vaccine.” Mooanes said hesitation could be even stronger for people using the in vitro fertilization process. “Patients with a long history of infertility will not want to do anything to risk their ongoing pregnancy, which they have worked for a long time to achieve. They risk the adverse effects of vaccines. Instead of taking it, I want to take the risk of getting COVID-19, “he said. What they don’t understand is that “COVID-19 infection can adversely affect pregnancies such as miscarriage and premature birth,” he added. His practice works to understand this and educate clients to be vaccinated.