How to get to sleep faster: 8 most effective ways

Taking a deep breath before going to bed can help you relax and fall asleep faster. Image credit: shironosov / iStock / GettyImages

You wore your PJ, brushed your teeth, and turned off. But then you hide … no matter how hard you try, you can’t fall asleep. Whether it’s stress, caffeine, or noise, there are many things you can stay up late at. Fortunately, however, there are also some tricks to help you fall asleep faster.

In general, adults should at least aim to get 7 hours sleep every night, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. And falling asleep is the first part of the puzzle.According to most people, it takes 5 to 20 minutes to fall asleep Cleveland Clinic.. However, sleep onset latency (the time it takes to start snooze) can be longer if you are anxious or your bedroom is too bright.

Try these eight sleep expert-approved methods and hit the hay without delay.

1. Know your chronotype

Your chronotype is a natural tendency of your body to sleep and wake up at certain times: usually you are not a morning type, a night type, or neither.

According to an October 2018 review, chronotypes are partially determined by genetics, but may change due to age, activity, environment, and seasonal changes.The nature of science and sleep....

And riding a sleep schedule that suits your chronotype can benefit your snooze. For example, if you feel your body rise intuitively when it’s bright outside, consider adjusting your bedtime accordingly to allow you to close your eyes well before you wake up naturally.

“reason [knowing your chronotype] The important thing is that by waking up at the same time every day, your body does two things: it turns off the melatonin faucet in your head, it stops the sleep process, and lowers the mist in the brain. “Is called Dr. Michael J. Bleus, Board-certified sleep specialist and clinical psychologist. “It also sets the timing for melatonin to start the sleep process so that you can go to bed when your brain is ready to sleep. This will significantly reduce sleep onset latency.”

Conversely, adapting a sleep cycle that does not fit the natural rhythm can ruin the quality of sleep and the ability to fall asleep. National Sleep Foundation.. and, Cleveland ClinicChronic lack of quality sleep can lead to physical and emotional problems such as:

Arousal disorder

Malaise

Hypersensitivity

Uneven mood

Increased risk High blood pressure, Diabetes, heart attack, heart failure or stroke

Power down hours will help you end your day Get ready for sleep Before bedtime. It helps your body decompress and sends a message that it’s almost time to drift into the land of dreams, says a holistic psychiatrist. Jodie Skillicorn, DO..

You can divide your time into three 20-minute sessions in the following ways:

In the first 20 minutes, you’ll complete light, unfinished tasks such as washing dishes and feeding your pet.

In the next 20 minutes, journaling, talking with friends, Relaxation method (Think of it: meditation, deep breathing, light yoga).

For the last 20 minutes, brush your teeth and take a warm bath or shower to focus on your personal hygiene.

3. Practice progressive muscle relaxation

Progressive muscle relaxation is a method of contracting and then relaxing the muscles to release tension.

One way to try progressive muscle relaxation is to tension and release the toe muscles and slowly move the rest of the body upwards. Each time you squeeze your muscles, hold for about 5 seconds, relax for 30 seconds, and then move on to the next body part.

according to Mayo Clinic, This and others Relaxation method May help improve your sleep quality by encouraging the next changes in your body:

Slow breathing rate

Reduce stress hormone activity

Relieves muscle tension and chronic pain

Lower blood pressure

4.4-7-8 Perform breathing exercises

Take a deep breath (Or diaphragmatic breathing) frees you from distracting thoughts and sensations and helps you take in more oxygen. Harvard Health Publishing.. All of this may help put your body in peace and help you fall asleep faster.

Not sure where to start?try it 4-7-8 Breathing method.. Here’s how to try it:

Get in a comfortable position (you can lie down, sit or stand).

Inhale for 4 seconds.

Hold your breath for 7 seconds.

Exhale slowly for 8 seconds (you can also growl by exhaling).

Repeat as long as it takes to help you feel more relaxed.

Whether you believe in the power of hypnosis or not, it may be a tool that helps you fall asleep faster and get a good night’s rest.

Hypnosis is a state of concentration or increased concentration that can be achieved with the help of the therapist using verbal repetition and mental imagery. Mayo Clinic.. When you are hypnotic, you are very focused on ideas and results and accept new ideas more.

And this idea can close your eyes and benefit: Indeed, the February 2018 ReviewJournal of Clinical Sleep MedicineHypnosis has been found to improve your sleep quality. However, further investigation is needed to better establish this link.

If a trip to a hypnotherapist doesn’t suit you, you can look to research-based hypnosis apps such as: lapel, Breus says.

6. Do the “Today’s Closing” exercise

If you’re worried about a long to-do list, it can be difficult to fall asleep. If you’re worried about the day before and stay up late, try the “End of the Day” exercise.

“Look back on your day, make a to-do list for the next day, and deal with any thoughts you come up with.” Dr. Allison Seaburn, Certified Behavioral Sleep Medicine Specialist and Appropriate Head Sleep Science Advisor.

“This habit of setting aside time at the end of each day basically helps to close the store and prevent the idea of ​​floating at bedtime or late at night,” she says.

7. Eat foods that contain melatonin

It is possible to eat the path to better sleep: “Specific foods and / or certain foods that contain melatonin, a hormone that our body naturally produces to regulate the sleep and wake cycle. Tryptophan It can help you sleep, “says Siebern.

Here are some Food to eat before bedtime Those containing these ingredients:

egg

milk

Meat like chicken and turkey breast

fish

Nuts and seeds

Fruits such as grapes, cherries, bananas and kiwis

It turned out Be optimistic It can improve not only your outlook on life, but also the quality of your sleep.For example, the January 2017 surveyChronobiology InternationalIt turns out that optimism and sleep are interrelated. Optimism promotes better sleep, and better sleep can lead to more optimism.