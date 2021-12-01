75% of people in the Waterloo region receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice





Public health reported Tuesday that three-quarters of the population in the Waterloo region had been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, this is the second time the region has reached a milestone. NS The first time was October 26th, But the population Adjusted earlier this month to reflect recent data Statistics Canada has increased the number of people living in the Waterloo region by more than 16,000. Currently, this number includes college students and college students. The region reported on Tuesday that 79.21 percent of eligible individuals over the age of 5 received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. An additional 61,000 or more doses are required for the area to reach 90% of the double vaccinated population. This is unlikely to occur after January 2022 until children aged 5 to 11 are eligible for a second dose. 21 new cases Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Waterloo region on Tuesday. Public health reported that there were 231 active cases. Eleven people were infected with the virus in three hospitals in the area. There were also five people in the intensive care unit. The area states that people in the ICU may no longer be infected with COVID-19, but continue to need professional care. No new deaths have been reported. There were 10 active outbreaks in the area, including once at school, once at childcare, and eight at work. There are 20 cases in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School. The school is currently banned from face-to-face learning, and the school board says it expects students to be able to return to the classroom on December 6.

A trading workplace with four cases.

Career, skills and training facility with 4 cases.

A transportation workplace with three cases.

Chiropractic office with 3 cases.

Two retail stores, each with two cases.

Jacob Hesperer Child Care Riverside and two cases.

Hockey-related outbreaks in two cases.

A manufacturing workplace with two cases. The Waterloo Regional Municipal Board of Education announced on Tuesday afternoon that there was also an outbreak at Cedar Creek Public School in Air. It included one classroom, not a school-wide outbreak, the board said. More clinics for kids announced Two school-based clinics were planned for children this week: December 2nd, 4pm-8pm at St. Peter’s Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge.

December 4th, 9:15 am to 3:15 pm at Queen’s Mount Public School in Kitchener. The area announced on Tuesday that more school-based clinics are planned for children ages 5-11. The after-school vaccination clinic runs from 4 pm to 8 pm the next day and place. December 2nd at St. Peter Catholic Elementary School on 92nd Avenue Road in Cambridge.

December 9th and 14th at Wilson Avenue Public School at 221 Wilson Avenue in Kitchener.

December 15th and 16th, 1042 Weber Street E in Kitchener. At Sunnyside Public School in. The all-day school vaccination clinic runs from 9:15 am to 3:15 pm the next day and place. December 4th at Queensmount Public School on 21 Westmount Road in Kitchener.

December 19th and 20th at St. Bernadette Catholic School at 245 Lone Avenue in Kitchener.

December 21st and 22nd at St. Ancatholic School at 127 Elgin Street North, Cambridge.

December 23, at Lynnwood Public School at 50 Pine Street in Lynnwood. Parents, parents, older siblings, and families can also “catch up with the first or second dose” at these clinics, the region said in a statement. These should be booked from the local website, not the walk-in clinic. Sense-friendly clinic The community also announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Kids Ability to provide a sensory vaccination clinic for families of children who need it. These clinics should contact public health directly, email [email protected], or call 519-575-4400 to book. The clinic will be held at the Kids Ability location in Waterloo and Cambridge. Vickie Murray, a leader in regional vaccine deployments, said in a release that regional clinics can meet the needs of most children, but “KidsAbility benefits from safe space and additional support. I already have a relationship with my family. I can offer it. “

