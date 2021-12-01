Health
COVID-19: 45 active cases in the Peterborough area.Some New Cases at Municipal Schools-Peterborough
Peterborough Public Health Reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) On Tuesday, but active cases saw a slight decline.
Of the health unit COVID tracker An update published around 4:45 pm shows 48 to 45 active cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There were 39 people on Friday. On November 1st. There were 14 active cases (October 30th is a weekend and the health unit does not provide updates).
Other data from the community health unit on Tuesday:
- occurrence: Two Actives — Outbreaks Declared (7) at Peter Barra’s Rema Christian School (Private School) on Thursday Declared on Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School In Peterborough, there are still five cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health unit has processed 352 cases (two more since Tuesday) associated with 60 outbreaks.
- Confirmed cumulative cases: 2,026 people since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Dead (number: 24 — The latest death was reported on October 30th.
- Variations of cases of concern: 1,173 — Seven more from Monday.The first variant case was reported February 23 And the first Confirmed Delta Variant Case Reported on June 19th.
- Resolved case: 1,957 — 9 more cases since Tuesday. Resolved cases account for about 96.5 percent of all cases.
- Close Contact: 237 — Increased from 179 on Monday. People in close contact should be self-quarantined for 14 days from the last contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
- hospitalization: Since the pandemic began, 97 cases have required hospitalization — another from Monday. Peterborough Community Health Center End of monday report 5 active COVID-19 hospitalizations — 1 increase from Friday. Hospitalized cases account for about 4.8% of all cases. Twenty-one cases required an intensive care unit — unchanged since November 23. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitalization in the ICU has accounted for 1.1 percent of all medical unit cases.
- COVID19 exposure: 74.8% of all cases (1,515) within the jurisdiction of the health unit were due to contact with another existing case, 20.4% (413 cases) were associated with community expansion, and 3.8% (3.8%). 78 cases) are related to travel, and 1% (20 cases) are of undecided source.
- test: More than 65,300 people have been tested for COVID-19, about one in three residents. It will be 50 more after the update on Monday.
- Execution: October 1-8 price It has been raised for a total of four businesses under Resumption of Ontario law.. Late Friday night, 175 Charlotte St. The White House Nightclub / Restaurant in The White House has been issued a Closure / Section 22 order requesting an “immediate closure” of the facility. On November 21, the company was fined $ 880 for exceeding 25% of its capacity limit.On Thursday, the health unit issued a section 22 order to PB’s Peter Burgers Restaurant At George Street North, we will close our business due to regulatory compliance or non-compliance with the Ontario COVID-19 protocol.
NS Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District Board of Education report Seven cases were reported at three municipal schools within the jurisdiction of the Health Unit — one case was reported at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School on Tuesday. There are still five active cases of outbreaks at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School (no change) and St. Peter Catholic Junior High School (no change since Thursday). The school board handles a single case at two other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
NS Kawalta Pine Ridge District Board of Education report At 9:55 am on Tuesday, there are three active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit. Two cases at Adam Scott Intermediate and two cases at RF Downey Public School in Peterborough (one new case on Tuesday). The school board handles 29 other cases at 13 other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
Trent University report As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no active cases on the Peterbara and Durham campuses. The university reports that 96% of students and 97% of employees are fully vaccinated, and 0% of students and 0% of staff are partially vaccinated.
Fleming University No cases have been reported on the Peterborough campus. The university will resume face-to-face classes and services in January 2022.
Children aged 5 to 11 can be booked to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Appointments must be booked Ontario Online Portal Alternatively, by calling the State Vaccine Reservation Call Center at 1-833-943-3900. The Peterborough Clinic started on Monday.
COVID-19: Peter Barra Public Health Offers Online Session to Discuss Vaccines for Children 5-11 Years Old
The Health Unit will host an online briefing on December 9th to answer questions about vaccines for parents of children aged 5 to 11 years.
The Health Unit hosts a number of children’s vaccination clinics at several schools in Peterborough County. All clinics are held outside class hours.
The clinics are:
- Friday, December 3: Norwood District High School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 10: Apsley Public School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Monday, December 20: Millbrook / South Cavan Public School 9 AM-3 PM
- Wednesday, December 29: Lakefield District Public School 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
You can find the latest weekly immunization rate data for health units released on Wednesday In this story..
All tests and medical evaluations of COVID-19 in Peterborough are now available. Peterborough Regional Health Center 1 Hospital Doctor’s Evaluation Center
Many Peter Barra and local pharmacies offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Reservations are required and you can call each pharmacy or Ontario Government Website..
