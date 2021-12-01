How long does it take to develop an Omicron vaccine?





Infectious disease experts at the University of Virginia said that if it turns out that the vaccine needs to be adjusted to target a new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, it can be done very quickly. rice field. It’s about how messenger RNA vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, work. “It’s very easy to modify a single mRNA molecule so that the vaccine is effective against the latest mutants,” he said. Dr. Bill Petri, Head of Infectious Diseases and International Health Department at the University. Because of the way mRNA vaccines work using parts of the human genome, Petri says it doesn’t matter that the Omicron mutant has more than twice the delta mutation compared to the original virus. I did. “That’s the beauty of messenger RNA, because it encodes every mutation, the host cell, the human cell. And when the vaccine is injected, it makes the same spike protein as the Omicron spike. “I will.” NS World Health Organization Coordinating with researchers around the world to better understand omicron. The website says research is underway or will start soon. Evaluation of vaccine performance And diagnostic tests. Transmissible; severity of infection, including symptoms; and effectiveness of treatment. According to Petri, if an omicron-specific vaccine is found to be needed, it will be widely available after a series of simplified clinical trials similar to what is happening with the expansion of vaccine eligibility for children. It can take 6 months to a year to become. .. “The six months to a year to get a new vaccine sounds really slow, with the rapid pace of COVID-19, but it has to start from scratch with a more traditional protein-based vaccine. Much faster than if we had to, we’ll be talking for years to remodel things, “Petri said. It’s not yet clear what the future of Omicron will be, but Petri said people should be most worried about delta variants. “Appeared in March and completely replaced all other variants. And it caused a huge peak of new COVID infections in September, which is less than in September, but it has peaked. So it’s not improving. It’s not getting worse. Everyone expects this to have a big impact on public health, even if it stays at its current level. ” Warned. He said everyone needs to be worried about their vaccination status. “Anyone over the age of 5 should be vaccinated because it protects them from Delta, probably from omicron. Also, at Johnson & Johnson 2 months ago, or Pfizer or 6 months ago. If you have been vaccinated with Moderna, you should also get a booster, as it is very important to provide optimal protection. “ It’s also time to get a flu shot, He said, if not yet inoculated.

