The new COVID-19 mutant of concern was classified by the World Health Organization on Friday, November 26, and was named omicron or identified as B.1.1.529.

As of noon on Tuesday, no cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the United States, but the new strain is urging local health authorities to urge residents to take precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. increase.

“We know what it takes to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Josh Myerson, medical director of the Department of Health in northwestern Michigan. “Regardless of tension, we all need to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) follows the details of this new variant first reported by South Africa to the World Health Organization. CDC officials thanked the South African government and its scientists for openly communicating with the global scientific community and continuing to share information about this variant with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.

Dr. Alexis Travis, Senior Deputy Director of the Public Health Service of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said: “We know what protective measures are needed to reduce the spread of COVID and prevent additional mutations in the virus.

“We need Michigander to continue to play their part in keeping themselves and their loved ones safe.”

According to the State Health Department, the Michigan State Health and Welfare Institute has not reanalyzed gene sequencing data from 31,000 positive COVID-19 samples sequenced in the laboratory to identify cases of new mutants. Hmm.

Named after the Greek alphabet, the Omicron variant is the thirteenth variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and has received Greek designation under the World Health Organization’s classification system for variants of interest or concern.

Like other named variants, the WHO Technical Advisory Group on Viral Evolution has stated that variants can affect behavior, such as ease of spread and severity of the disease. He said he had risen to a level of concern in light of the “mutation”. That is the cause. “

Details about newly detected Omicron variants (whether they are more infectious than Delta, make people more ill, how much protection vaccination or previous infections provide against it, etc.) Is still under study.

On Sunday, National Health Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden that it would take about two weeks to get clearer information about infectivity, severity of infection, and other features of the Omicron variant. ..

News of new concerns is emerging as the number of cases and hospitalizations continue daily in states and regions.

From November 23 to 29, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Ozego counties, according to data from the Department of Health in northwestern Michigan.

From Friday, November 26th to Monday, November 29th, 197 of these 388 new cases were identified — with one COVID-19-related death in Charlevoix County.

A total of 103 new cases were reported on Monday, including 8 in Antrim, 24 in Charlevoix, 50 in Emmet and 21 in Otsego County.

State data also show that as of November 29, 83% of the hospital’s state hospital beds were occupied.

In McLaren, northern Michigan, as of Monday, 95% of beds, including 24 COVID-19 patients and 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), were occupied. At Manson Healthcare Charles Bois Hospital, 48% of the beds were occupied, including three COVID-19 inpatients.

Gaylord’s Otosego Memorial Hospital was located in 56% of the beds occupied by 11 COVID-19 inpatients and 5 COVID-19 inpatients in the ICU. At Sault Ste. Marie’s War Memorial Hospital. Marie, in the hospital ICU, occupied 66% of the beds, including 9 COVID-19 inpatients and 2 COVID-19 inpatients.

Health Departments and CDCs in northwestern Michigan follow preventive strategies such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and physically separating from others in public indoor environments in areas with high or high levels of community infection. Is recommended.

The CDC also recommends that everyone over the age of 5 be protected from COVID-19 by being fully vaccinated. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for all qualified individuals.

In addition, travelers to the United States must continue to follow the CDC’s travel recommendations. www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

For more information or to find a list of vaccine providers and locations in the Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Ozego counties, please visit: www.nwhealth.org..

To find a COVID-19 testing site in your area, go to the following website: www.nwhealth.org/covid19main.html