Hospice workers remember working with HIV / AIDS patients in the 1980s





Kent County, Michigan — Prior to World AIDS Day, December 1st Michigan Hospital Workers share her story of working at the forefront of the AIDS crisis in Michigan in the 1980s. Cynthia Pim moved from California to West Michigan in 1986 and began volunteering at the Greater Grand Rapids Hospice, now known as Michigan Hospice. Pimm was the first in the region to work with HIV / AIDS patients at the time. “It was pretty scary because there was so much in the media,” she said. “I felt it was very foreign to West Michigan, especially in our numbers and its media coverage, we were a bit behind the East and West Coasts … it’s just complicated and constantly changing. Was. Everyone just had to keep acclimatizing. And whether we have all the facts, you just had to get in there, you you I knew I had to help. “ According to Hospice, Michigan, Pim was a board member of the Grand Rapids AIDS Task Force and was part of a buddy program to help patients without family support. “We had to be in their support system because the family was too scared or they didn’t want to kick them out and accept them already years ago,” she explained. “That was when we started our first hospice residence, the Home of Hope … we have to create a place where these people can be safe and comfortable when they are dying. It was. “ Pimm and other volunteers and staff faced challenges as much was not known about HIV / AIDS at the time. “Working with staff to be able to work comfortably with people who have been diagnosed with HIV / AIDS or who live with HIV / AIDS is tremendous just because there are many unknowns. It wasn’t a challenge, “she told FOX 17 News. “But it took a long time for some of our hospice nurses, very courageous nurses, to step up and say … I take care of them, and they are others. Modeled for everyone in, and I think it was just a few of those works, people needed to step up early, without really knowing the whole risk, and did it anyway. “ She goes on to say, “I’m very proud to work for an organization for over 30 years. It’s always facing challenges. Before the answer. Before getting the equipment, what are we doing? Before we really knew what we were doing, we were willing to forge it, get in there, and do our best. “ World AIDS Day is a time to raise awareness and remember those who have died of HIV / AIDS.Click for more information here. Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

