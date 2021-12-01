Saskatchewan.Nurses say their colleagues are burned out and want the government to act on public health advice

A Saskatchewan health nurse spoke to Congress on Tuesday to raise awareness of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care workers.

Carolyn Broststrom said the government wants to hear directly from health care workers about the outcome of the decision.

Brost Strom is a Prince Albert health teacher who has been involved in contact tracing and vaccination during the pandemic.

She said she reached out to Prime Minister Scott Moe to talk about her experience, and when it was rejected, she turned to opposition NDP and its leader, Ryan Meiri, was in parliament afternoon. I talked to Brost Strom at a press conference.

She outlined how the government believes it can improve its response to pandemics and how it can help health care workers with burnout.

“I have a local public health team [have] I confirmed that they needed to act. “

She said she was particularly worried about the upcoming holiday season. [of COVID-19 cases].. “

From late August to early September, the public health team “had delayed the investigation of hundreds of COVID-19 cases,” Broststrom said. The system was “set to fail,” she said, when the government did not force self-isolation into close contact with positive cases.

“We know that close household contacts, especially unvaccinated contacts, are sick with COVID-19, even if the government returns to school while they are contagious. I said it’s okay. “

Brost Strom said healthcare professionals will need additional government support in the form of mental health support.

The pandemic was hit hard, “I was sad to get in and out of work, I couldn’t sleep well, and I couldn’t find joy in my work,” she said.

“I love my work. I absolutely believe in what I do. I know we make a difference. So you are neither rated nor rated. It’s really hard to feel like. Always scrambling. “

She said the counseling provided through the employer would not be sufficient for many in healthcare.

“I think we need to look at it in the longer term. People will need some help longer than we think we are aware of.”

Parents should be present for vaccination: Merriman

Brost Strom also said he was concerned about changes in vaccination at school.

She stated that her child was initially eligible for vaccination at school with a written consent and had no parents, but the policy was changed to require parents.

For children over 5th grade, she said the consent form is usually the process used for vaccination in all other schools.

Requiring parents to be present for vaccination at school creates barriers, Meili said.

Opposition urged the government to extend paid leave for vaccination to parents, but Health Minister Paul Merriman said on Tuesday that clinics were available by 10 pm in some areas.

“In contrast to other vaccines, this has a lot of false information around,” Merriman said.

“We want to make sure our children are vaccinated and their parents are comfortable. We never want to give the perception that we are giving the COVID-19 vaccine behind our parents. That’s why we’re asking them. We’re there. “

Meriman said he wanted to allow parents to explain the importance of vaccines to their children and share their experiences.