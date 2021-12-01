Colorado looks for an Omicron variant of COVID-19

Colorado’s public health authorities are expanding their search for new Omicron variants of the coronavirus, including by monitoring community wastewater, and it’s only a matter of time before a new strain is detected in the state on Tuesday. Said.

Omicron, which has not yet been confirmed in the United States, was confirmed to have been found in South Africa last week.But officials said it was detected on Tuesday In the netherlands At least a week ago The World Health Organization has labeled it a “variant of concern”.

Emily Trabanti, director of the Colorado State Institute, said at a press conference Tuesday that the state is looking for variants by reviewing some of all positive COVID-19 tests.

“We make sure we are getting (test) samples from the entire state and we are making sure we are seeing all the subsamplings that are happening in our environment,” she said. You can see Omicron when it appears in Colorado. “

Public health officials say that if a mutation is found in an epidemiologist, it may be more contagious or the immune response may be less effective, increasing the likelihood of reinfection. Concerned, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said at a briefing.

However, she emphasized that there are still many unclear points about the mutant, including the severity of the disease it can cause.

“In reality, we still have a lot to learn,” says Herlihy.

The Colorado Health Department is looking for variants of Omicron using diagnostic tests and clinical sequences. According to authorities, about 16% of all positive PCR tests are sequenced by the state to identify which variant of COVID-19 has infected a person.

However, public health officials believe that the state’s wastewater monitoring program, launched in August 2020, will discover the existence of new variants faster than other methods. The health department updated its program this weekend to be able to detect Omicron genetic markers in wastewater.

Almost 50% of people infected with COVID-19 carry the virus in their stools without symptoms. That’s why the state has partnered with 21 utilities to identify viruses and detect specific variants within a wider community through wastewater, says health department epidemiologist Rachel Jarvis. I am saying. However, wastewater monitoring cannot identify COVID-19 infections in individual individuals.

How the agency monitors its wastewater First confirmed the existence of a delta variant in Colorado, She said. The first delta infection was discovered in Mesa County in May.

But before that, Colorado The first state to identify the COVID-19 variant in the United States When we detected what later became known as the Alpha Variant in Elbert County last December.In that case Confirmed by state laboratories It was noteworthy because public health experts said the United States lacked the infrastructure needed to quickly find genetic variants in the coronavirus.

The more contagious delta mutation has caused a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, accounting for most cases since July, Travanti said.

The state is in the midst of the worst wave of a pandemic, and public health officials say Recent new COVID-19 cases and reduced hospitalization It shows that the situation is improving. They warned that Thanksgiving holidays could distort numbers because fewer people would take the test and data could be delayed before and after the holidays.

On Tuesday, 1,466 people were hospitalized throughout the state with COVID-19. This was a slight decrease from the 1,473 patients the day before.

“It’s certainly encouraging that things seem to be heading in the right direction,” Herlihy said. “But it’s important to always keep in mind that after a holiday, it can happen more often after a holiday gathering, people interacting, or changing contacts.”

Public health officials said they needed to understand more about the Omicron variant before changing their approach to the pandemic, but it is still important to be vaccinated and wear a mask indoors. I emphasized.

Vaccinated coronadans need to get booster shots so they can get strong immune protection when exposed to the virus, Herlihy said.

However, Scott Bookman, Colorado’s COVID-19 Incident Commander, said authorities have not considered state-wide mask mandates after the discovery of this variant. Denver and most metropolitan counties have revived the requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

“What we continue to see is the spread of various diseases throughout our state,” he said. “And at this point in the pandemic, we know that a single state-wide order set is unlikely to be an effective method.”