Children with poorly controlled asthma preferentially need the Covid vaccine, a study at The Lancet said.
New Delhi: Even if the Indian government makes it clear Not in a hurry A Scottish study of more than 750,000 school children aged 5 to 17 years to initiate vaccination of children concludes that vaccination should be prioritized for children with poor asthma control. increase. NS study, implementation From March 2020 to July 2021 Was published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine..
Studies by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Strathclyde conclude: There is a risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 and should be considered a vaccination priority. This equates to 9,124 children across Scotland and an estimated 1,09,448 children across the United Kingdom. ”
“Understanding which children with asthma are at increased risk of severe Covid-19 outcomes is important for ongoing policy deliberations on vaccine prioritization. Our analysis is of uncontrolled asthma. It provides the first national evidence of the risk of Covid-19 hospitalization among school-aged children with markers, “said Professor Azizshake, lead author at the University of Edinburgh, in a statement.
Findings are also important in the context of India, as high levels of pollution in North India, especially Delhi, can exacerbate the symptoms of asthma. In addition, it is estimated that about 6 percent of Indian children have asthma.
So far, India has one vaccine approved for use in children aged 12-18 years, but there is no policy on vaccination of children yet.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has repeatedly stated that he wants to carefully consider all aspects before the government calls on this issue.However, some statements, including Dr. NK Arola, chair of the Covid Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), said that children with comorbidities priority..
Children with asthma at much greater risk
The study found that children with poor asthma control were more likely to be hospitalized with Covid than healthy children. “We found that children aged 5 to 17 years with poor asthma control had a significantly higher risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 (3 to 6 times higher) than children without asthma,” the authors said. Is writing in the study.
Emphasizing this point, Sheikh states: “The key point from this study is that it is important to keep the child’s asthma under control, which significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization with Covid-19. Asthma is poorly controlled. Vaccination of people provides an additional important layer of protection from the serious consequences of Covid-19. “
Asthma affects an estimated 78 million children worldwide. NS Global Asthma Report In 2018, it is estimated that 6% of Indian children will have asthma. Some estimates are Asthma patients in India It can be in the range of 1.5 to 2 chlores.
World Health Organization has asthma Long-term condition Inflammation narrows the airways in the lungs and tightens the muscles around the small airways. This causes common symptoms of asthma: coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness. These symptoms are intermittent and often worsen at night and during exercise.
(Edited by Cycut Nidaiki)
