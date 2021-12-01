Pediatric medical professionals address COVID-19 vaccine questions, town hall concerns

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe and effective.

It was a message to parents at the Manitoba Doctor’s Virtual City Hall on Tuesday night by a panel of medical professionals, including Dr. Jos Laimer, medical leader of the Manitoba Vaccination Task Force.

As of Monday, Reimer said the state has been vaccinated at least 11,212 times for children in that age range since then. The first dose became available last Thursday..

That number accounts for about 9% of all children in Manitoba aged 5 to 11 years who have already received the first dose. This is one-third of the dose given to people over the age of 12.

Reimer expects this number to continue to grow in the coming weeks, especially as vaccines become available in more pharmacies and pediatric clinics.

“The way so many people got together about this was really impressive,” she said.

There are approximately 17,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children in Manitova in this age group, but with seroprevalence, according to Dr. Jared Bullard, pediatric infectious disease director and quasi-medical director of Cadham Provincial Laboratory. Rate data show the number of people who have antibodies to the virus — that number is estimated to be in the range of 165,000 to 180,000 cases.

Without COVID measures, he said, both numbers would be higher, with a significant increase in COVID-related deaths between the ages of 5 and 11. To date, three children in the state have died of COVID or COVID-related complications, according to Dr. Bullard.

Children with autoimmune disease are one of those at high risk of being infected with the virus, but the 91% efficacy rate in this age group is highly promising, agreed by all panelists.

Some of the questions discussed by Manitoba doctors were about heart concerns caused by vaccines ranging from 12 to 17 years old.

Laimer said children aged 5 to 11 had no such concerns, nor did Dr. Ruth Grimes, president of the Canadian Pediatric Society.

“We know that people who develop myocarditis or pericarditis have very mild symptoms and usually do not need hospitalization …” Grimes said.

Dr. Ruth Grimes is President of the Canadian Pediatric Society. (zoom)

Questions about the long-term safety and potential impact of child development and future childbirth were also addressed.

According to Laimer, a body infected with COVID can have long-term effects due to injury from the beginning, but it does not cause sudden “long-term surprising side effects” in the child.

“If you get infected, your immune system will suddenly remember the infection and react unexpectedly without causing damage after 20 years,” she said.

Dr. Marni Hannah, President of the Manitoba Pediatric Society, also said that by receiving the vaccine, there is no mechanism by which this alters the development of the child.

“If you really, really get sick, it can lead to developmental delay. Vaccination really makes more sense,” Hannah said.

Dr. Marni Hanna is the President of the Manitoba Pediatric Society. (zoom)

She also pointed out that “there is no evidence of vaccination problems in boys or girls” when it comes to childbirth and adolescent concerns.

The panel also advised parents to extend the time between the first and second doses to eight weeks, even though Health Canada has stated that it is okay to administer shots at three-week intervals. It reminded me.

The only difference is in the indigenous community. There, Reimer encourages children ages 5-11 to receive doses closer.

Omicron variant

Unlike other parts of Canada, Omicron variants have not yet been detected in Manitoba.

That does not mean that Manitoba people of all ages should continue to postpone COVID vaccines and booster shots.

“There are more variants, and the vaccine may be adjusted sometime in the future …

“Don’t hesitate to be as completely protected as possible, as the vaccines we currently have are the best tools to protect yourself, whether or not this variant is really a concern. Please, “Reimer said.

She is clearly worried about the Omicron variant, but at this stage it is unclear how contagious it is compared to other coronavirus variants.

“We don’t know how it will affect the effectiveness of the vaccine, but we know that the vaccine is effective against this variant,” Reimer said.