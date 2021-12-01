Uncontrolled asthma linked to worsening COVID outcomes in children





A retrospective study in Scotland found that children with poorly controlled asthma were at much higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19. Of the approximately 750,000 children aged 5 to 17 years, those who were hospitalized for asthma two years before the pandemic (a marker of uncontrollable asthma) are hospitalized with COVID-19 (adjusted hazard ratio). The risk was more than 6 times higher. [aHR] 6.40, 95% CI 3.27-12.53) Reported by Aziz Seek, MD, MBBS, and colleagues at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, compared to children without asthma. In contrast, well-managed asthma, characterized by the absence of asthma-related hospitalization prior to the pandemic, has a slight increased risk (aHR 1.36, 95% CI) primarily caused by children aged 5 to 11 years. 1.02-1.80) only (aHR 2.05, 95% CI 1.35-3.12), Lancet Respiratory Medicine.. By defining unmanaged asthma using prescriptions, COVID-19 admissions among children with asthma who have been prescribed more than one course of oral corticosteroids in the last two years compared to children without asthma. The risk is significantly higher. Two courses: aHR 3.53 (95% CI 1.87-6.67)

3 or more courses: aHR 3.38 (95% CI 1.84-6.21) “The key point from this study is that it is important to manage asthma in children because it significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization with COVID-19,” Sheikh said in a press release. “Understanding which children with asthma are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes is important for ongoing policy deliberations on vaccine prioritization.” “In the holiday season, the study highlights the importance of influenza and COVID-19 vaccination to protect all school-age children from vaccine-preventable hospitalization, including children with underlying illnesses such as asthma. It reminds me, “said Catherine Pauling, MD. Was not involved in the study of Wake Forest Medical School in Winston Salem, North Carolina. so Ancillary editorialDr. Rachel Harwood and Dr. Ian Singha of the University of Liverpool, UK, called for an increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for ages 5-11 years with well-controlled asthma, as defined in the study. “Especially interesting” “As a result of the study design, the youngest children who were not receiving corticosteroids or were hospitalized for asthma before entering the study because of the diagnostic criteria for asthma,” they said. “But this may not reflect subsequent asthma control during the study period, and the data for this youngest child should be treated with caution.” For their study, Sheikh et al. From an early pandemic assessment and enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 (EAVE II), including 752,867 children aged 5 to 17 years, including 63,463 (8.4%) of asthma. Evaluated the data. Of those with asthma, 6.8% were COVID-19 positive during the study period (March 1, 2020 to July 27, 2021), compared to 5.8% of those without asthma. The hospitalization rates for COVID-19, which tested positive, were 1.54% and 0.95%, respectively. Overall, the nine children in this study were admitted to the intensive care unit or died, too few to make comparisons between groups, the authors said. The main purpose of this study was to identify children with asthma who were at high risk for the consequences of severe COVID-19. Follow-up was performed until the patient was hospitalized with COVID-19, died, or until the study was completed. Analysis adjusted for demographics, comorbidities, and previous hospitalizations. The researchers noted that the study had some limitations and that children with poor asthma control (1 in 380) had a lower overall risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization. .. Zaina Hamza A staff writer for MedPage Today, he deals with gastroenterology and infectious diseases. She is based in Chicago. Disclosure This study was supported by the British Government. Sheikh reported on his relationship with the Pandemic Standing Committee of AstraZeneca and the Scottish Government. The co-authors revealed a relationship with the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling and the Scottish Government’s Ethnicity and Expert Reference Group on COVID-19. Harwood reported receiving a KRUK Fellowship. Please enable JavaScript and display Comments using Disqus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/allergyimmunology/allergy/95938 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos