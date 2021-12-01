Health
Do I need to be tested for COVID-19 before traveling?What you need to know
Here’s how to determine if you need to have a COVID-19 test before your next trip and when it’s best to do it.
As the holidays are approaching, you may be considering traveling with friends and family who haven’t met in a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it is important for travelers to continue to pay attention, as the disease is still in the midst of us and new variants of Omicron are causing concern. This is especially true if you are around someone who cannot be vaccinated or who is at risk of a more serious illness due to COVID-19.
Having a COVID-19 test before travel is an important precaution that travelers should take to reduce the spread of the virus.
At many international destinations, travelers are required to take a test before arrival, but the details of the test requirements can vary widely from destination to destination.
Healthline works with health and travel professionals to clarify who should be tested for COVID-19 before travel, the most accurate test, how to investigate the test requirements for your destination, and when to do so. I talked.
according to
According to the CDC, generally two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose series such as the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, or two weeks after a single dose such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. Will be fully vaccinated.
If not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends delaying your trip until you are vaccinated. However, if you need to travel, we recommend that you take the test both before and after your trip.
Dr. Eric AdkinsEmergency physicians at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are advised to undergo an examination 72 hours before departure. This gives the lab enough time to process the sample.
“If you choose to take the test for your own comfort or the comfort of your loved ones around you, you can choose to take the test at shorter time intervals, such as 24-48 hours.” increase. Adkins. “Please allow enough time for the test to return before you get together with your friends and loved ones.”
Adkins said the nucleic acid amplification test is generally the best type of test to obtain. They are performed using PCR technology to detect the presence of the virus, he explained. This will tell you if you have an active COVID-19 infection.
NS
Typically,
When it comes to travel, test requirements may vary depending on where you go. Therefore, it is important to investigate in advance.
CDC list for travel within the United States
according to Sasha Brady, Travel experts and reporters Lonely PlanetSome destinations, such as Hawaii, require proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 negative test, especially if not vaccinated.
She also said that cities such as San Francisco require vaccination certificates to be submitted before entering venues such as restaurants, bars and museums.
“To make sure you have the proper documentation before traveling anywhere, check the official tourism website of the state or city you are traveling to. There is usually a section dedicated to the COVID-19 protocol,” she said. Said. “The city and state government websites also provide up-to-date information about pandemics, including testing and vaccination requirements.”
According to Brady, immigration requirements for international travel vary by destination, and the rules are constantly changing as the pandemic progresses.
“”In some countries, such as the United States, all arrivals, including vaccinated passengers, must present proof that the COVID-19 test is negative before boarding the plane. ” Brady said. “For many, it’s not essential.”
She suggests consulting with the US embassy in your destination country for the latest information.
She said the airline you are traveling to should also have test information relevant to its website.
For trips to the European Union Reopening EU website..
Adkins will be able to be tested before and after the trip to keep his status as up-to-date as possible, even if COVID-19 testing is not explicitly required at a particular destination. It is recommended to. Take appropriate precautions as necessary.
With the rise of the Omicron variant, experts are still learning about the risks it may pose to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Testing, wearing a mask, vaccination or boosting if qualified are the most effective ways to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and help stop the spread of the infection.
He said he was worried about his health and safety away from home. And the safety of the communities you visit around the world. As a travel shift regulation and requirement, we are here to help you navigate this complex and often confusing landscape.Whether you’re driving to the natural wonders of your state or flying around the world, we can help you Protect yourself and others.
Check back often to learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones on your next trip.
..
