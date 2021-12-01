Even now, 40 years later, stigmas are hampering AIDS response in many countries.Hakima Himitch and Mike Podmore

NSForty years after the first case of AIDS was discovered, its global eradication goal has not yet been achieved. In 2020, nearly 700,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses and 1.5 million were newly infected with HIV.

This is despite scientific and medical advances in testing, treatment and care for people living with HIV.

Part of the reason is that people affected by HIV are familiar with it. It’s discrimination. The history of the reaction to this virus has long been hampered by stigma, which continues to affect the major group, men who have sex with men, disproportionately. Sex workers; Transgender people; People who inject drugs and prisoners.According to the UN AIDS / HIV program UNAIDS, these communities 93% of new HIV infections Outside of sub-Saharan Africa.

Social, national and symbolic discrimination and violence play a major role in preventing people in these groups from accessing care and preventive services. In some countries, whether sterile syringes or condoms, it is difficult to protect yourself from HIV if you have preventive tools in your pockets that can lead to arrest.

In Ecuador, community group Kimilia detected about six times more HIV-positive people than the public health system.

When homosexual disgust pervades your society, it is difficult to talk to your doctor about sexual safety or access antiretroviral treatments. Discrimination is directly related to the stigma, reinforces each other and acts as a catalyst for transmission.

Disciplinary laws that violate human rights also continue to impede progress.

Criminalization of certain behaviors and jobs, such as substance use, non-disclosure of HIV status, and sex work, violates the rights and freedoms of major groups and their ability to access justice and medical services. This is often the result of law enforcement prejudice.

Russia is an example of how the fight against HIV and AIDS is curtailed by boosting human rights, freedom and personal autonomy. In June, at the last UN High-Level Conference on HIV and AIDS, Russia submitted a draft amendment to the Final Declaration, removing references to human rights and denying harm reduction related to sex work and drug injections. .. Insult family values..

Why can’t we build a relationship between these views and the feared progression of the HIV epidemic? Russia?? The Russian government estimates that new HIV infections increased by 10% to 15% each year between 2006 and 2015. This is the trajectory leading to the vast prevalence of the major population (including an estimated 1.8 million injectable drug users) and the general population. Prevalence of 1% or more. Reasons to consider these estimates to be very conservative, as the effects of homosexual aversion reduce certain population size and incidence estimates, as in other countries where homosexuality is subject to social repression. there is.

In addition to eliminating stigma, discrimination and criminalization, countries need to consider funding directions. According to the Dutch organization AidsfondsPrograms targeting major high-risk groups in low- and middle-income countries receive only 2% of HIV funding.

Still, those who have been pushed to the limit, whether AIDS or Covid-19, have long demonstrated their ability to implement innovative solutions to protect fellow humans in the face of epidemics. .. Community-led responses that respect human rights in the local context are very effective. Peer tests, for example, are very effective at reaching people farthest from the medical system.

Cheick Hamala Sidibé, Human Rights Officer at Arcad Santé Plus, is a community-led initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mali – Meeting people at home, providing HIV testing, distributing preventive kits, and providing antiretroviral treatment – ​​urged the government to improve its policies.

In Morocco, one-third of people tested positive for HIV in 2019 were screened by ACLS community health workers. Coalition Plus, An international network for fighting AIDS and hepatitis – although we use only 10% of the kits available nationwide. In Ecuador, of the 40,000 tests, another Coalition Plus member, Kimirina, detected 900 HIV-positive individuals. This is almost six times the rate achieved by the public health system.

new Global fund Strategies for fighting AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria put the community at the forefront and center of the fight. It is important for the government to step up donations next year to accelerate community-led responses based on the fund’s proven impact.

Communities are always doing their best at the forefront, and sustainable funding for interventions designed and implemented by and for key population groups will put the world’s HIV response on track. Will be of great help to you.

Underpinning this must be a firm commitment to human rights. Use political pressure to abolish disciplinary legislation and enforce legislation to protect people from violence. This will allow us to overcome discrimination and end AIDS in 40 years.

Hakima Himitch Is the founder of ALCS Chair of the International Network in Morocco Coalition Plus After 2012.

Mike Podmore Is the director of NSballAids, A network of 70 organizations based in the United Kingdom, and Steering committee so action Global health England When Global Fund Advocate Network..