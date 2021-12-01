My 4-year-old son had hypothermia after school and had a cold, so he was isolated in a hut and ate outside.





The mother said she had hypothermia after being quarantined by SHED at school because her son had a cold and eating outside. Chloe Wilby said his son Mason, 6, was alienated from other students and teachers in an “outdoor hut” after attending school with a mild cold. 1 Little Mason was quarantined in an “outdoor hut” at Wigton Infant School, says his mother Credit: Google She claims that she and her son had a mild cold after visiting Center Parks-and Mason has a slight cough and nose odor. However, the Wigton Infant School has isolated school children because of their Covid protocol. The mother began collecting masons after receiving a phone call from school, but she was horrified to see her son sitting in an “outdoor hut.” She said her son was “shaking like crazy”, and she had to call an ambulance later because he had hypothermia. It was confirmed that there was no heating in the room. Chloe said News and stars: “He couldn’t speak, quivered like crazy and made his hands bright red. He had to stab them up to warm up. “They made him eat lunch outside. There were no toys or games.” After visiting the doctor, she was told to call an ambulance-because her 6-year-old developed hypothermia. In response, Jeff Norman, principal of Wigton Infant School, said: A sick person at school. “This involves moving a child with Covid-19 symptoms to another space with a member of the staff until a parent or guardian can pick them up. “For months we’ve been using outdoor classrooms for this purpose and this worked. Cold hearted “Following recently expressed concerns about the suitability of this space, we have reviewed our approach. “For children who need isolation at school because of Covid-19’s symptoms, we now use a room next to the school office. As it is now, students always have staff. . “ A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: “The investigation found no crimes committed. A safeguard review was also conducted. Since then, the issue has been referred to the Cambria County Council.” We pay for your story! Is there a story about The Sun News Desk?

