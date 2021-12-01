Health
Vaccine children with poor asthma control to reduce their risk of COVID, experts say
Studies suggest that children with poorly controlled asthma are 3 to 6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than children without asthma.
Experts advise people aged 5 to 17 years with poor control asthma Vaccination should be considered to reduce the risk of infection at school and at home and the spread of COVID-19.
Approximately 9,000 researchers consider the risks Children Inadequate asthma management in Scotland can benefit from vaccination, which can benefit more than 109,000 children across the UK.
It is estimated that about 1.1 million children in the UK have asthma. In this study, uncontrolled asthma was defined as prior hospitalization for asthma or prescribing at least two courses of oral steroids in the last two years.
The findings also highlight the importance of careful monitoring of COVID-19 in children with poorly controlled asthma, experts say.
Research teams at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Aberdeen, the University of Glasgow, the University of Strasculide, the University of St Andrews and the University of Scottish Public Health analyzed the dataset as part of the EAVE II project using anonymous links. Patient data Track pandemics and cover 99 percent of the Scottish population.
Using the EAVE II COVID-19 Surveillance Platform across Scotland, anonymized health records of approximately 750,000 people aged 5 to 17 years across Scotland were analyzed, including 63,463 children diagnosed with asthma.
Between March 1, 2020 and July 27, 2021, there were 4,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children with asthma. Of these, 67 children were hospitalized.
Among asthma-free children, there were 40,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 382 were admitted to the hospital.
Using two or more recent courses of oral steroids as markers for uncontrolled asthma, 255 per 100,000 children with uncontrolled asthma were admitted to COVID-19, but per 100,000 children without asthma. There were 54, 91 per 100,000 children with good asthma management. ..
Among children with asthma, 548 per 100,000 children hospitalized for asthma in the last two years compared to 94 per 100,000 who have not been hospitalized for asthma in the last two years. I was hospitalized with COVID-19.
This study is the result of a joint UK immunization and immunization committee requesting that EAVE II be used to investigate the risk of hospitalization. School age children Insufficient control of asthma.
The results are published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
Professor Aziz Seek, director of the Asher Institute at the University of Edinburgh and research leader at EAVE II, said: Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization Therefore, children with poor asthma control should be considered a COVID-19 vaccination priority alongside other high-risk children.
“As with any medical intervention, it is important to consider both the risks and benefits of vaccination. New evidence from children over the age of 5 is that the COVID-19 vaccine is holistic by the majority of children. It suggests that it is well tolerated. Policy makers decide how to deal with these data. “
“These data also emphasize the importance of maintaining asthma control in children, especially during a pandemic.”
Professor Chris Robertson of Scottish Public Health and the University of Strathclyde, who co-authored this study, said: We hope that the findings will help JCVI’s efforts to identify those who should be vaccinated and further extend protection to those who are most vulnerable to the virus.
“The COVID vaccine is already available for children aged 12 to 17 years and we recommend that you consider this option for those who have not yet been vaccinated, especially those who have experienced asthma problems.”
Ting Shi et al, Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization in Children 5-17 Years with Asthma in Scotland: National Incident Cohort Study, Lancet Respiratory Medicine (2021). DOI: 10.1016 / S2213-2600 (21) 00491-4
