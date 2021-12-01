Biden Marks World AIDS Day with New National HIV / AIDS Strategy





Biden’s promised strategy in the course of the campaign “provides a framework and direction for government policies, research, programs and plans by 2025, leading to an end to the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030. “” Goals outlined in the strategy include prevention of new HIV infections, improved health outcomes for people living with HIV, narrowing health inequalities, and establishing more collaborative efforts to address epidemics. This strategy identifies many “priority populations” such as black women, trans women, people aged 13-24, drug injecters, blacks, Latins, and Native American / Alaska native men. Authorities said the plan, the country’s third national HIV strategy, was different because of its “government-wide approach,” and the government “recognized racism as a serious public health threat.” I added. “There are some updates to this, and some of those new features and focus areas of this administration are focused on fairness, sitting with community opinions and federal partners. It was born out of thinking about priorities. “ The president spoke to World AIDS Day on Wednesday, admitting “the resilience of the HIV community and more than 40 years of progress, not just those lost in HIV.” .. This World AIDS Day is 40 years after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially reported the first case. The United States set a goal in 1997 to find an HIV vaccine within 10 years, but 40 years later there is still no vaccine or cure. Although new treatments have made diagnosis more manageable and helped prevent infection, public health challenges remain. There are disparities in access to treatment, and blacks and Hispanics are unbalanced in the effects of HIV. Resistance to HIV / AIDS drugs is also becoming more and more common. As of the end of 2019, about 1.1 million people live with HIV in the United States. According to the CDC ..

..

