What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, December 1st

As online classes continue until 2022, Post-higher education students in Ottawa say they are having a hard time Stay engaged in your studies, make friends, and keep despair away.

Many students moved into the city this fall and began living on campus or in their own apartments in anticipation of face-to-face lessons.

Now that we’re away from the support network for the first time in our lives, some people find it difficult to stay motivated and healthy.

Ottawa reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with no deaths.

How many cases do you have?

As of Monday In Ottawa, 31,969 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed... There were 347 known active cases, 31,004 were considered resolved and 618 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 59,900 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 56,800 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 230 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and have reported 14 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 28 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also for outdoor events..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official until at least mid-December. Monitor some uptrends..

People walk on Sparks Street in Ottawa during the December 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Lee / CBC)

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

Health units can change rules — Renfrew County Did it for quarantine and Kingston area Indoor rally, School symptoms When Indoor sports..

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.that Not needed for younger children..People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people in and out of private residences — increase to 50 for sports. There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is calling on Quebecites Seriously consider overseas travel plans for holidays In light of the Omicron variants and the possibility of changing re-entry rules with urgent notice.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

A couple in masks are waiting to cross the street at Byward Market last December. (Jonathan Duport / CBC)

The timing and duration of self-isolation varies. Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Scientists are working to find out how easy it is New omicron coronavirus mutant Spread, its severity and the performance of the vaccine against it.

trip

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Must be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. As of today, unqualified persons are not eligible to travel, with the exception of a limited exemption.

People are Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved Enter Canada.Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more proof of test for trips less than 72 hours..

U.S. demands All travelers — land, air, water — fully vaccinated.. Some people in mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

Hope is from another country Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

Due to the Omicron variety, there are travel bans from many African countries. Nigeria, Egypt and Malawi were added to the list on Tuesday.

vaccination

vaccination Suppress spreads All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection.. 4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both local states.

It’s even possible for younger children May have a vaccine approved in early 2022According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.Ontario Considering expansion For the omicron variant.

was there First, second and third vaccine doses of over 3.7 million COVID-19 It is managed in the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people born before 2016..

People can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through our own reservation system..

State recommends People under the age of 24 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine The Moderna Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

Those over 5 years old can make a reservation Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

A clinic for newly qualified children will be run at the school, where children will need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can check the checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) From a cold-like illness Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meets specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers a follow-up test.

Officials in some areas say More and more people are coming to the site after they have symptoms and delayed testing for a few days, during which time COVID may spread.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls Health center For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn 613-625-1175 and vaccine (including third dose) 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..

Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.