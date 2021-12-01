Emergency NHS warning issued by fake Omicron variant test scam





An urgent warning has been issued for fraudulent emails claiming to offer NHS testing for the new Omicron Covid variant. This email claims to provide children with PCR tests specifically for detecting coronavirus variants, and people say that taking them means that new ones can be avoided. Prompt to COVID limit. Clickable links in email take victims to fake NHS Proceed to the website and ask for bank details or payments for fraud testing, Newham Recorder Report. read more: All the way London pensioners are scammed by thousands from fake Covid passes to Primark gift cards NHS UK wrote on Twitter today (November 30th): Beware of fake NHS emails asking for an order for the “Omicron PCR Test”. “We will not ask for bank details, so beware of suspicious emails and text messages. “For more information on fraudulent emails, text messages and phone calls, @NCSC.. ” The scam continues with growing alertness about new variants in the UK, with 22 people diagnosed with the Omicron subspecies in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday (November 27) that the UK will tighten regulations in response to concerns about this variant. Currently, all foreign travelers are required to complete the required PCR “Day 2” test upon arrival in the UK and quarantine until a negative result is confirmed.



As we approached December, the Prime Minister was asked about Christmas and said in a briefing: "It's pretty clear that if we get vaccinated and strengthened, our immune system will be stronger and our overall position will be stronger," he added.

..

