Vanderburgh County COVID cases increased by 330 this week

Indiana reported new cases of 15,038 coronaviruses in the week ending Sunday, starting at 15,270 the week before the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranks 17th among the fastest-spreading states of the coronavirus per capita, according to USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 24.9% from the previous week, and 490,656 cases were reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 3.06% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, in three states, there were more cases last week than last week.

Thanksgiving greatly confused who took the test, how many were tested, which labs were running, and whether the agency reported on time. Some governments reported data for just three days last week. I didn’t report anything. Prior to Thanksgiving, an increase in the number of cases was reported in dozens of states. In the week ending on Sunday, only a few states reported cases of increase.

>> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus

The United States reported about 700,000 new cases a week. In the week ending on Sunday, that number was less than 500,000. Artificially lower Thanksgiving weeks distort weekly comparisons. Conversely, next week it will look artificially high, and the rate of change in cases and mortality will be distorted. These numbers are not reliable, even if they are accurate to what the state reports.

Vanderburgh County reported 330 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 266 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 33,874 cases and 494 deaths have been reported.

Warrick County reported 117 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 140 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 11,889 cases and 189 deaths have been reported.

Posey County reported 51 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 28 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 3,983 cases and 44 deaths have been reported.

Gibson County reported 65 cases and 2 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 41 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,922 cases and 118 deaths have been reported.

Dubois County reported 76 cases and one death last week. A week ago, 64 cases and 2 deaths were reported. Through the pandemic, 8,673 cases and 138 deaths have been reported.

Spencer County reported 29 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 3,534 cases and 46 deaths have been reported.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in DeKalb County, with 566 cases per 100,000 people per week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Huntington County, high-level community infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 1,366 cases. Allen County, 1,314 cases. Weekly cases increased in 42 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from last week’s pace were Hendrix, Bundaberg and Lake County.

Indiana ranks 45th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 54.9% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 68.8%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Thursday, Indiana reported another 141,752 vaccinations, including 41,379 initial doses. Last week, the state received 105,803 vaccinations, including 23,778 initial doses. In total, Indiana reported that it administered a total dose of 7,555,848.

>> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States

Throughout Indiana, cases decreased in 47 counties, the most in Knox counties, from 96 cases a week ago to 29 cases. In Steuben County, 196 to 138 cases. In LaPorte County, there are 300 to 249 cases.

In Indiana, 139 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 159 people were reported dead.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,084,488 people have been positive for the coronavirus and 17,386 have died of the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 48,229,210 are positive and 776,639 are dead.

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana

USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Sunday, November 28th.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 2,650

The week before: 2,283

4 weeks ago: 1,928

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 76,702

The week before: 75,061

4 weeks ago: 69,423

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than they did a week ago, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitals in 27 states have admitted more COVID-19 patients in the week more recent than last week, an analysis of USA TODAY’s US Health and Welfare Services data shows.

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..