The Use of Statins Affects Prostate Cancer Screening Results-ScienceDaily





According to a study conducted at the University of Tampere in Finland, screening results for prostate cancer differ between men and non-users taking cholesterol-lowering statins. In statin users, screening did not increase the incidence of prostate cancer like other men.

This study found that there are the most obvious differences in low-risk cancers that are often overdiagnosed for screening. The number of low-risk tumors found by screening was significantly lower in statin users. However, the use of statins did not make a difference in the detection of high-risk cancers. In the screened group, prostate cancer mortality was slightly lower in both men taking statins and in other men than in the unscreened group. “The study is important because the use of statins is very common and the effectiveness of prostate cancer screening has not previously been evaluated for the use of statins,” said Teemu Murtola, a professor of medical and health technology at Tampere University. We will provide new information. “ The study was published in JAMA Oncology Journal of November 24, 2021. Findings may be explained by the fact that the use of statins improves the accuracy of prostate cancer screening. This means that screening will detect dangerous types of cancer in these men and other men, but statin users have less so-called overdiagnosis and a low-risk prostate that poses no health threat. It means the detection of cancer because the growth rate is very slow. Another possible explanation might be that men using statins are already actively using medical services and are the selected group who have undergone PSA testing outside of systematic screening. .. In such cases, the additional screening done in the study does not have much of an impact. This study is based on data from the Finnish prostate cancer screening trial, which began between 1996 and 1999. A total of about 80,000 men were included in the study, of which just under 32,000 were screened for PSA testing every four years. This project was jointly carried out by the Universities of Tampere and Helsinki, and the Universities of Helsinki and Tampere.

Story source: material Provided by Tampere University.. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

