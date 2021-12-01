Health
Pathophysiology of ulcerative colitis: overview, etc.
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic disease that causes inflammation of the colon and can cause other complications throughout the body.that is Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Also including categories Crohn’s disease When Uncertain colitis..
The forms of IBD are sometimes confused with each other Because the symptoms are similar.. However, they differ in how they affect the body and, in some cases, how they are treated.
This article describes what happens in the body when ulcerative colitis develops, how common the condition is, its symptoms, the diagnostic process, and its treatment.
What Happens During Ulcerative Colitis
the cause of Ulcerative colitisCalled pathophysiology, is not well understood. It is believed that something can cause an imbalance of bacteria and other microbes that normally live in the colon, causing an immune response and inflammation.
However, research is underway that has begun to clarify some of the reasons why people develop the disease:
Genetic predisposition
One of the factors involved in ulcerative colitis is that it occurs in the family. However, it is not as easy as it is passed down from parent to child. In fact, most people with ulcerative colitis do not have a family with this disease.
To date, more than 200 genes have been shown to be involved in the development of IBD. This has led scientists to believe that several factors can cause ulcerative colitis.
Inflammation of the colon
The most prominent sign of ulcerative colitis is inflammation of the colon.Inflammation causes the formation of ulcers in the inner layer colon.. This can lead to diarrhea, bloody stools, pain, and urgent symptoms of going to the bathroom.
Immune response
One of the factors involved in the development of IBD is the problem of the immune system, which causes the immune system to attack the colon. Seizures cause inflammation of the lining of the colon. It can also cause inflammation in other areas of the body, such as the skin, eyes, liver, and joints.
Environmental factors
It is believed that there are specific triggers in the environment that can lead to the development of IBD. These seem to be geographically different.
Known factors include smoking, a history of gastroenteritis (sometimes called gastroenteritis), and certain medications (sometimes called gastroenteritis). Oral contraceptives, Hormone replacement therapy, and Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Or NSAID).
How Much is Common Ulcerative Colitis?
Ulcerative colitis is a common illness. In fact, cases are increasing around the world. The prevalence per 100,000 people is estimated as follows:
- Europe: 505
- Canada: 248
- United States of America: 214
Symptoms
Signs and symptoms of ulcerative colitis may vary slightly from person to person. However, the most common symptoms are:
diagnose
The diagnosis of ulcerative colitis is made after your healthcare provider has examined your symptoms and performed tests to find out what is causing them. Endoscopy using a lighted flexible tube inserted into the body ( Sigmoidoscopy Also Colon endoscopy), Biopsy (tissue taken from the inner wall of the colon for laboratory examination), and exclusion of other diseases to explain the symptoms are all useful for diagnosis.
process
Treatments for ulcerative colitis include medication, surgery, complementary therapies, diet and lifestyle changes.
medicine
The drugs used to treat ulcerative colitis depend on several factors, including the severity of the disease, the age of the patient, and the preferences of the doctor and the patient. Some of the drug classes used are:
- Aminosalicylic acid: These drugs can be given in several forms, including tablets, enemas and suppositories. Some of the names are Azulfidin (Sulfasalazine) And Kanasa (Mesalamine).
- Corticosteroids: For more serious illness, Prednisone Or Entocort (Budesonide) May be prescribed. These drugs are usually used only for a short period of time because they can have long-term and lasting side effects.
- Immunomodulator: Drugs that target the immune system, such as Prinetor (6-Mercaptopurine), Imran (Azathioprine), Or Trexall (Methotrexate) May be prescribed. However, they are used less frequently in ulcerative colitis than in Crohn’s disease.
- Bioforms: These drugs are used to treat moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis. These include Entyvio (vedolizumab), Humira (Adalimumab), Remicade (Infliximab), Sympony (Golimumab), and Stellara (Ustekinumab).
- Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor: This latest class of medicines includes: Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) And may be used for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Surgery
Surgery may be used to treat ulcerative colitis. Remove the colon (ColectomyIt is done for a variety of reasons, including the risk of other complications such as colon cancer and perforations (holes) in the large intestine. Poor quality of life due to symptoms is another reason to have surgery.
rear Colectomy, You need to create another way for the stool to leave the body.That is, an ileal fistula or Ileal pouch-anal anastomosis (IPAA)..
so Ileal fistula construction, NS Stoma The abdomen is made to have stool out of the body, on which the device is mounted. In IPAA (commonly referred to as the J pouch), the small intestine is connected to the anus and stool exits from the bottom of the body.
Complementary therapy
People with ulcerative colitis often try non-drug treatment to control their illness.Some things that may help people with ulcerative colitis manage their illness are acupuncture, mental and physical intervention (mindfulness, meditation, relaxation training), and yoga..
Always check with your healthcare provider about the use of supplements to ensure that they do not interfere with other treatments.
Diet and lifestyle
People with ulcerative colitis often try a diet to manage the symptoms of the disease. In some cases, Flare up, Dietary changes may be recommended by your doctor or dietitian. With the help of a dietitian, other more comprehensive dietary plans may also be used to manage symptoms.
There is still a lack of sufficient data on the diet for ulcerative colitis. However, a recent study of Crohn’s disease found that certain carbohydrate diets (restricted diets that do not contain grains or processed foods) and Mediterranean diets (consisting of healthy fats, whole grains, vegetable foods, and lean foods). Both have been shown. Fatty fish such as poultry and salmon and albacoa tuna helped reduce symptoms.
Colon cancer and ulcerative colitis
Long-term ulcerative colitis Colon cancer.. However, as treatments improved and the inflammation caused by ulcerative colitis became more manageable, the risk decreased. Regular colonoscopy with a biopsy is usually recommended to monitor changes in the cells of the colon.
Overview
Ulcerative colitis is a condition that causes inflammation (swelling and redness) in the colon and sometimes in other parts of the body. It is unclear what causes it, but it is believed that both genetic and other factors can upset the balance of good bacteria in the colon.
There are many medications and complementary treatments that can help people with ulcerative colitis control their symptoms and improve their quality of life.
A word from Verywell
The cause of ulcerative colitis is still unknown. But it seems to be a complex interaction of genetics and environmental factors. Stress is not the cause of ulcerative colitis, but it can exacerbate symptoms. If you have ulcerative colitis, you have many good options for managing your illness and you can expect to live a complete and normal life.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBD?
Irritable bowel disease (IBD) is a collection of diseases that affect the immune system. They cause inflammation of the digestive system. In some people, inflammation can occur in other parts of the body, such as the eyes, skin, and joints.
What is the difference between ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease?
Both Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are types of IBD. The main difference between the two is that ulcerative colitis affects the colon and Crohn’s disease can affect any part of the digestive system. In addition, blood in the stool is less common, and abdominal pain is more common in Crohn’s disease than in ulcerative colitis.
What are the main causes of ulcerative colitis?
There are probably many causes for ulcerative colitis. However, they are all believed to be due to an imbalance in the colon’s microflora (microbes that are useful and potentially harmful). Something causes the bacteria and other microbes that normally live there (such as viruses and fungi) to become unbalanced.
Is ulcerative colitis considered an autoimmune disease?
Various forms of IBD are probably better described as immune disorders rather than autoimmune disorders. This is because autoantibodies have not been found to be associated with IBD.
Which is the best diet for ulcerative colitis?
Not one diet is recommended for everyone with IBD, as each person with IBD experiences a different illness. In addition, few studies recommend one diet over another.
Dietitians often recommend a modified Mediterranean diet to patients in remission (symptom-free). However, to avoid vitamin deficiency and malnutrition, patients should always work with their medical team on diet.
Sources
https://www.verywellhealth.com/ulcerative-colitis-pathophysiology-5208723
