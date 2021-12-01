Fewer people have been diagnosed with HIV / AIDS in Singapore in the first 10 months of 2021: Ministry of Health, Health News, Top Story





Singapore-From January to October this year, fewer people were diagnosed with HIV / AIDS in Singapore, down 10% from the same period last year. This continues Downtrend From the peak of 469 people diagnosed in 2012. The Ministry of Health (MOH) provided the latest figures on Wednesday (1 December) in connection with World AIDS Day. The decline in the number of cases this year “may be related to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic since early 2020,” MOH said in a statement without elaboration. Early diagnosis can facilitate early treatment and care, so we encouraged individuals at risk of HIV transmission to undergo regular examinations, such as those engaged in casual or commercial sex. Of the 119 cases reported in the first half of this year, 93% were male. Almost half of the cases were patients aged 20-39 years, and one-third were patients aged 40-59 years. The main mode of infection is sexual intercourse, accounting for 94 percent of 119 cases, MOH said. Homosexual transmission was the mode of transmission in 55% of all cases, 35% was heterosexual and 4% was bisexual. Other forms of infection include intravenous drug use and blood transfusions, which are extremely rare. More than half of the newly reported cases, or 57%, were detected during the medical process, usually late in HIV infection, MOH said. About one-fifth of newly reported cases were detected by self-initiated HIV screening. They tend to be in the early stages of HIV infection and are likely to have a good prognosis for patients, MOH said. Only 15% of cases were detected by regular HIV screening. In addition to facilitating early treatment, according to MOH, regular testing and early diagnosis also provide an opportunity for infected individuals to protect their partners from infection. “Human HIV-positive people who are under treatment and whose viral load cannot be detected have little risk of transmitting the virus to their sexual partners.” The MOH added that the most effective way to prevent HIV transmission is to avoid engaging in high-risk sexual behavior, such as having multiple sexual partners or having commercial sex. It is also highly recommended that individuals use condoms to reduce the risk of HIV infection and other sexually transmitted diseases. The general public can access the HealthHub website for more information on HIV prevention.

