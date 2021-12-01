COVID-19 has made a sacrifice in the fight against AIDS, says UNAIDS chief





Winnie Byanima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, will pose for a portrait on February 11, 2018, following an interview in New York, NY, USA. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Sign up now to get unlimited free access to reuters.com register

Chicago, December 1 (Reuters)-The pandemic of COVID-19 disrupts precautions, which could increase new HIV / AIDS infections and deaths, UNAIDS Managing Director Winnie Byanima said Wednesday. Said in an interview aired at the Next Conference. Byanima, the UN Under-Secretary-General, said that, especially during the initial pandemic phase, fewer people chose to be tested due to long lines in the clinic and other public safety measures, and they stopped treatment. He said there was also. Precautionary measures. “We hope that in the next few years, more deaths and more new infectious diseases may be seen as a result of these turmoil,” she aired on World AIDS Day. Said in a pre-recorded interview. Sign up now to get unlimited free access to reuters.com register Vaccine nationalism, where rich countries buy vaccine supplies and poor countries await, “is among the saddest parts of where we are,” said Byanima. According to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University, over 7% of Africa’s population is fully vaccinated because rich countries store vaccines. Some scientists believe that it may have been a factor in the development of Omicron. Omicron is the first new variant discovered in southern Africa, warning that vaccines may not be effective. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weil, said: In another interview with Cornell University of Medicine in New York. Moore said people with immunodeficiency cannot get rid of the infection as quickly as people with a healthy immune system, and the virus may continue to mutate due to an optimal immune response. “That’s the way other variants are believed to have arisen in people with immunodeficiency,” he said. HIV-infected people are less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, than others, but once infected, they are at a much higher risk of serious illness, according to Byanima. It is said that it will be. “That’s why this is important for developing countries with a high HIV burden,” she said of access to the COVID-19 vaccine. To watch the Reuters Next Conference, sign up here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/ Sign up now to get unlimited free access to reuters.com register Report by Julie Steenhuysen; edited by Richard Chan Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

