World AIDS Day: London’s first permanent monument campaign



People forgot what many of our survivors and those who died of AIDS experienced (Photo: Ash Kotak).

I had a near-death experience when I was unknowingly discovered in a gay sauna in 2016. I don’t know how I got there.

I was so traumatized that I couldn’t access my feelings. In many respects, I couldn’t deal with it anymore, so it was a cry for help.

I woke up with A & E and was told that my heart wasn’t working. I have two hereditary heart diseases. The doctor later told me they thought they had lost me.

At that time, it made me reassess my life and what was important to me: the people who died in AIDS crisis – And those who survived – were forgotten.

I grew up in North London. In the early 1980s, I went to the London Gay Teenage Group in Archway. This group supported young gay men under the age of 21. I went to Camden’s Black Cap. I was 16 years old, but I looked like 12 years old. And I was never allowed to buy drinks.

Still, drag queens took us under their wings and took care of us. It was exciting. We explored our sexuality and found places where we felt we belonged to.

But that’s The beginning of the AIDS crisis in the UK, And people got sick. I look at people in gay clubs like heaven, see how tired they are, and think for myself: why are they so sick?

I clearly remember hearing real conversations like “The doctor told me I’d live for a week” and “Are you a witness of my will?” And’Can I call my parents and tell them I’m dying? I want them to make amends.

I feel like I’ve forgotten the dead person now AIDS And what many of our survivors have experienced.



I knew a lot of people who died of HIV (Photo: Ash Kotak)

A lot of people LondonHowever, since there is no monument here, after dying, I established AIDS Memory UK, and since then I have been campaigning to establish a monument called AIDS Memorial. There are already several nationwide, but it will be the first of its kind in London.

I saw my friend dead – AIDS death is always terrible. On weekdays I went to a funeral and then to escape, I went to dance at this gay club called Trade in Farringdon.

We dance and ask ourselves: “Who’s next?” We were all in our twenties, so we were very young, but still no medicine. We knew that it would be either ourselves or someone else who would be the next funeral. You are so vibrant and suddenly nothing.

By the early 90’s, I knew many people who died of HIV.

Then it happened: I was overwhelmed by being diagnosed with HIV on September 11, 1993, when I was 27 years old. From that moment on, everything changed. I faced my own death, and I saw the world in a completely different way.

Immediately after the diagnosis, I had tuberculosis and was very ill. I was hospitalized, but I was lucky. Others weren’t so lucky. I don’t know why no one survived. It bothers us all.

Death was constant. I lost my friend and ex-boyfriend John. His four children have been in contact since then. On Valentine’s Day 1995, I lost my girlfriend Nigel at the time. I was crazy about him. I still meet his sister for lunch.

Looking back, it looks like fog. We had to survive too, so it wasn’t possible to feel much. You had to eat well, stay healthy, and take your vitamins.

Today I don’t even think about how I’m infected with HIV. I have been receiving antiretroviral therapy since 1998. It leads a healthy life by preventing viral replication in the body and keeping the immune system strong. My viral load cannot be detected. That is, it cannot infect HIV (this is known as U = U). I’m thinking of stigma. HIV can be treated effectively, but the stigma for it has not changed.

AIDS Memory UK is raising funds to establish the AIDS Memorial. It reminds us of all those who died in the UK, challenges prejudice, and empowers us to fight to end the AIDS pandemic.

The monument will consist of public artwork off Tottenham Court Road in central London and will be available over the next three years. People go to see landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square. You can also see the AIDS Memorial Hall. That would be great.



I’m no longer really thinking about HIV for myself (Photo: Ash Kotak)

I want future generations to pass by and know this: AIDS has happened. It changed England.

I pay homage to those who died in the face of a lot of abuse. Don’t forget that horror. Ignoring that, the experience of all those affected by the AIDS crisis in the UK is worthless.

This includes gay and bisexual men, immigrants, transgender people, IDUs, sex workers and hemophiliacs. We cannot fight for equality without making sure that the great tragedy we all experienced is remembered.

As of 2019, more than 25,000 people have officially died of HIV in the UK, but the actual number could be much higher. Many die without AIDS on their death certificate.

World AIDS Day It gives us the opportunity to see and think about where we are now and what we still need to do. But people aren’t talking about it. It’s a forgotten pandemic.

In 2020, an estimated 37.7 million people were recorded living with AIDS, but about 10 million did not have access to antiretroviral therapy.

HIV kills more than 36 million people worldwide, including about 680,000 last year. There are global health inequalities. Two-thirds of people living with HIV live in sub-Saharan Africa, where women and girls accounted for 63% of new HIV infections last year. We must continue to fight to keep AIDS in the public spirit.

I’m no longer really thinking about HIV for myself. I am more interested in caring for my heart condition and mental health.

I am thinking of my job as a curator, filmmaker, and playwright. My life is as it is now. I met the most amazing people, and I had the most amazing experience.

You can donate to the AIDS Memory UK fundraiser for the AIDS Memorial in central London here.. Find out more about AIDS Memory UK here..

As told by Ella Bladewood.

