Covid-19: Omicron was in Europe before a travel ban in southern Africa





The kneeling reaction is The news The mutants had an unusually large number of mutations, and scientists were afraid that they would make them more contagious and lead to antigenic escape.

Much remains unknown about Omicron, including its origin, severity, and infectivity. As with Delta, researchers are also competing to find out if it can replace existing variants and become dominant.

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Tuesday that early “indications” showed that people who received the coronavirus vaccine booster were “protected” from new variants.

This comes after a case report from South Africa suggests Most of them The case of the Omicron variant has been mild so far.However, those South African cases were “mostly” [among] Anyway youth.So I think we just don’t know [if the new variant causes more serious illness than previous strains]”Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN on Sunday.

Scientists say it will take weeks to uncover how dangerous the new variant is. But I know that Omicron was discovered in Europe. Prior to the travel ban, previous Covid-19 samples identified cases of community infection. Dutch health officials said Tuesday that Omicron was in the Netherlands a week before the arrival of two flights carrying the virus from South Africa. RIVM virologist Chantal Reusken told National Broadcasting NOS that at least one case is believed to have been contracted in the Netherlands. Nine cases of Omicron were associated with a private event in Scotland a few days before South Africa announced the existence of the subspecies. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that no one knows his recent travel history or connections with others who have traveled from southern Africa. These incidents urged questioning the need for a Cascade Travel Ban, which caused a wave of resentment on the African continent. Many see the ban as another example of Africans rushing to bear the brunt of pandemic policy making, seeing rich countries storing vaccine doses and resources to harm poor countries. I am. South Africa’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that “excellent science should be praised and not punished,” and the limitation is “South Africa for advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new mutants more quickly.” It’s like punishing. ” “Introducing a travel ban targeting Africa attacks global solidarity,” said Matshidiso Moeti, Director of Africa for the World Health Organization (WHO). Said the next day .. “Covid-19 is always abusing our department. Only if we work together for a solution can the virus be better.” You asked. We answered. Q: What warned scientists about Omicron compared to other varieties? A: In the case of Omicron, it was the rapid spread of this new variant that first warned South African doctors and scientists. Dr. Linawen, CNN Medical Analyst. “It looks like it’s outpacing Delta in speed, but it’s still unclear if it will drive Delta out and dominate,” she said. “In addition, the large number of mutations in this variant (more than 50 in total) raises the issue of antigenic escape against both vaccines and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. These will be obtained through further scientific research. The type of information you need, “she added. Please send your question here .. Are you a healthcare professional fighting Covid-19? Please send us a message on WhatsApp about the challenges you are facing: + 1347-322-0415. This week’s reading Scientists say it takes weeks to find out how dangerous Omicron really is.This is the reason Scientists went to work as soon as South Africa announced the spread of new and nasty varieties last week. By the time WHO named the new strain Omicron, several teams of researchers had already replicated research from South Africa and planned genetic changes that made Omicron the new villain of the coronavirus family. Maggie Fox reports. Many of those mutations were well known from other varieties, but scientists are still confident that they will make Omicron substantially different from previous varieties, especially the super-dominant Delta varieties. There was no. But with the added superpower, it takes weeks of testing to see what these mutations give to Omicron. Researchers test samples taken from patients, sequence the genome to see if it’s omicrons that are causing the infection, and see if more samples turn out to be omicrons. By checking, you need to find out what is happening in the real world. They also investigated whether Omicron infection leads to more serious illness and whether fully vaccinated people are more likely to be infected with the Omicron variant as opposed to other strains. increase. Mandating the Covid-19 vaccine was never considered.European countries show that it works Earlier this month, Austria took a step that was once unimaginable in Western democracy. It announced that Covid-19 vaccination will be mandatory for the entire population. Until then, governments around the world rejected the idea of ​​mandating a universal coronavirus vaccine and instead chose incentives and other “nudges” to motivate people to be shot. Even an authoritarian nation like China is not obligatory. Currently, other European countries have persuaded more people to be vaccinated, despite criticism that low vaccination rates are unrealistic and that millions of people will not be able to make a living. We are beginning to consider similar drastic measures to do so. Reported by Eliza Mackintosh. FDA advisers vote to recommend approval of Merckpill to treat Covid-19 Concerned about mounting Omicron variants, an advisor to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend an emergency use authorization for tablets manufactured by Merck & Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Helps treat Covid-19. Members of the committee expressed concern about the risks to pregnant women and said they wanted Merck to continue collecting pill safety data, but were called Molnupiravir in a narrow vote of 13-10. Treatment approved. If approved, the drug will be the first oral antiviral treatment to combat Covid-19. It can reduce the relative risk of someone progressing to severe illness or death by about 30%. It should be taken within 5 days of the onset of symptoms and 4 tablets should be taken twice daily for 5 days. Top tip New variants are on the market.Here’s what you can do to be safe: It’s easy to get caught up in the unknown, as the world is waiting to learn more about Omicron variants. Instead, health authorities are reminding us of the simple and effective tools we all need to fight the virus. Here is a review of how to protect yourself and your loved ones. This week’s photo Today’s podcast How do you treat a disease of unknown cause and different symptoms for each patient? Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, talks to pain expert Dr. Carmen Green about the causes of chronic pain, how to treat it, and patients who are likely to receive treatment. Listen now.

