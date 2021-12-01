Health
Indiana Coronavirus Update on December 1, 2021
Wednesday’s latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic on December 1, 2021.
Indianapolis — The latest updates on Wednesday are: coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana.
Vaccine registration Now available to Hoosiers 5 and above. Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest US, World Numbers
As of Wednesday at 7:30 am, there are more than 48.56 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University..More than 780,200 deaths have been recorded in the United States
More than 262.99 million coronaviruses have been identified worldwide, more than 5.21 million people have died, and more than 8.02 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.
For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.
Fischer’s Health Department answers COVID-19 questions at Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday
Fischer’s Health is hosting a virtual city hall on Wednesday, December 1st to answer questions about COVID-19.
They discuss everything about who should get boosters from vaccines for children and pregnant women.
Participants can Send a question Or a topic for discussion.
Registration is required for events starting at 8 pm
Click here to register Participate in virtual events.
Children’s Museum Hosting Vaccine Clinics for Children and Adults
Riley Children’s Health will open a vaccine clinic on Thursday, December 2nd, in partnership with the Children’s Museum. The clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccines, booster shots and flu shots for children and adults. All vaccinations are free and do not require admission to the museum to access the clinic.
Clinic is from 4 pm to 8 pm
WHO advises that high-risk adults should postpone travel beyond the spread of Omicron
NS World Health Organization Elderly people and people at risk of becoming seriously ill COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) You should avoid traveling for the time being in the spread of New coronavirus mutant..
As part of The latest travel guidance issued on TuesdayWHO has also pushed back the idea of a “total travel ban”, acknowledging that countries can order quarantine and take screening measures such as testing travelers before and / or after arrival. rice field.
NS Previously recommended organization that Not vaccinated Individuals in the high-risk group postpone travel to areas where COVID-19 infection is endemic.
New guidance was released last week as dozens of countries banned flights from countries in southern Africa where the Omicron variant attracted international attention. According to WHO, the move unfairly punishes Botswana and South Africa, does the right thing, and remains transparent about the emergence of new variants.
